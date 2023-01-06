Too often a trip to a spa hotel begins with disappointment.
I've lost count of the times I've headed down, costume in hand, to be told that the pool or other leisure facilities are undergoing refurbishment and therefore out of use.
In my experience guests are seldom alerted to this on the website, which seems quite disingenuous. If you have booked a night or two in a hotel with a spa, chances are it's pivotal to the experience or at least a very welcome add-on.
There is no such disappointment at Glasgow's Kimpton Blythswood Hotel and perhaps where it earns its five-star stripes.
The hotel's thermal suite, with its wondrous array of dimly lit pools, spa bath and hot rooms, is currently undergoing major refurbishment with the addition of a new wellness area and intriguingly titled 'snowfall feature'.
READ MORE: Call the Midwife star Laura Main on the best place to holiday in Scotland
While this work is ongoing the owners have created a Scandinavian, inspired outdoor spa in a courtyard area of the hotel, the first of its kind in Glasgow.
THAW includes an open-air hot tub, two four-seater saunas and steam room, all under a canopy for rain-proof relaxation.
Guests can also enjoy a glass of champagne or a warming hot chocolate under a blanket in the cosy waiting room or in situ.
We tried it out before December's cold snap, enjoying a very welcome warming dip in the jacuzzi and a blast of sauna heat and found it to be the perfect pre-massage wind-down.
At the time of our visit the hotel was not sure if the spa will remain a permanent fixture and we were told there is a possibility the courtyard area may become an outdoor bar, which would certainly be a welcome addition for warm Summer evenings.
READ MORE: Best of Scotland: 23 places to visit in 2023
It's perhaps a little cold to lie on the loungers and I'd prefer the fairy lights didn't flash in a relaxation area but these are minor issues and it's great to see a hotel thinking on its feet and creating a replacement spa while renovations are taking place so guests don't miss out.
The experience is enhanced with soothing sound therapy by award-winning music producer and Glasgow native, Brian D’Souza
The spa is available to residents seven days a week, alongside the full 55-minute treatment menu, while non-residents can also opt for a treatment or the Unwind & Dine package at weekends.
For bookings visit click here
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel