Too often a trip to a spa hotel begins with disappointment.

I've lost count of the times I've headed down, costume in hand, to be told that the pool or other leisure facilities are undergoing refurbishment and therefore out of use.

In my experience guests are seldom alerted to this on the website, which seems quite disingenuous. If you have booked a night or two in a hotel with a spa, chances are it's pivotal to the experience or at least a very welcome add-on.

There is no such disappointment at Glasgow's Kimpton Blythswood Hotel and perhaps where it earns its five-star stripes.

The hotel's thermal suite, with its wondrous array of dimly lit pools, spa bath and hot rooms, is currently undergoing major refurbishment with the addition of a new wellness area and intriguingly titled 'snowfall feature'.

While this work is ongoing the owners have created a Scandinavian, inspired outdoor spa in a courtyard area of the hotel, the first of its kind in Glasgow.

THAW includes an open-air hot tub, two four-seater saunas and steam room, all under a canopy for rain-proof relaxation.

Guests can also enjoy a glass of champagne or a warming hot chocolate under a blanket in the cosy waiting room or in situ.

We tried it out before December's cold snap, enjoying a very welcome warming dip in the jacuzzi and a blast of sauna heat and found it to be the perfect pre-massage wind-down.

At the time of our visit the hotel was not sure if the spa will remain a permanent fixture and we were told there is a possibility the courtyard area may become an outdoor bar, which would certainly be a welcome addition for warm Summer evenings.

It's perhaps a little cold to lie on the loungers and I'd prefer the fairy lights didn't flash in a relaxation area but these are minor issues and it's great to see a hotel thinking on its feet and creating a replacement spa while renovations are taking place so guests don't miss out.

The experience is enhanced with soothing sound therapy by award-winning music producer and Glasgow native, Brian D’Souza

The spa is available to residents seven days a week, alongside the full 55-minute treatment menu, while non-residents can also opt for a treatment or the Unwind & Dine package at weekends.

For bookings visit www.kimptonblythswoodsquare.com