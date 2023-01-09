Every little helps as the Glasgow Warriors executive team works to bolster commercial operations in the wake of the pandemic, including what appears to be the return of some away form that is gladly received by managing director Al Kellock.

After slouching through much of last season – which finished with a humiliating 76-14 thrashing by Leinster in Dublin, triggering the departure of former head coach Danny Wilson – the current campaign kicked off with more of the same as the club suffered consecutive losses on the road to Benetton, Ospreys, Cell C Sharks and Leinster. The Warriors chalked up their first away victory on December 3 with a 45-17 win over Zebre in Italy.

“It’s something that has been a big focus of [new head coach Franco Smith] since he came up, and actually there are beginning to be some green shoots,” Mr Kellock said.

“After Zebre, we then went down to Bath in European competition and got a win down there, and that is always an incredibly tough place to win. It was the first time we have ever won down there, which was great.”

Glasgow Warriors captain Kyle Steyn was ecstatic at full time after the victory in Bath (Image: Ross MacDonald)

That was followed up on December 30 by a 32-25 victory in Edinburgh, where the Warriors have historically struggled for results, securing the return of 1872 Cup to Scotstoun. It remains to be seen whether this string of away form continues on Saturday when Glasgow visit Perpignan in the European Challenge Cup, with Mr Kellock and his management team pushing for results on all fronts.

“We want to be at the very top end of every competition that we play in, which as far as our strategy is concerned has to be paramount, but it’s not the only factor,” he said.

“The consistency of the event on and off the park, who we are as a club, is hugely important. One thing undoubtedly is when we are in the position to try and attract players and keep the ones we’ve got, form helps, and winning games helps.

“The biggest headlines you’ll ever grab as a sports team are winning games. If we continue to win games that helps the club both from an engagement point of view and a financial point of view.”

Much of the 41-year-old’s first 18 months as managing director of Glasgow Warriors was under the cloud of Covid. With some new recruits to the commercial team and more expected early this year, the former Scotland and Glasgow Warriors captain now wants to make a fresh start in 2023, but challenges remain.

With inflation biting hard, Mr Kellock is acutely aware that fans are more than ever seeking value for money. While supporters were allowed to return to live matches last season, pre- and post-match activities that are a vital part of the business strategy were curtailed by Covid control measures.

“Off the field it was just different – the event had gone,” he said. “The 80 minutes was still there but there wasn’t the ability for the players to interact with the fans and there wasn’t the ability for the players to interact with any of our business partners because everybody was isolated or kept within their bubbles.

“We have worked hard over the last year or so make sure that comes back. I would actually say [community engagement] is now above where it was prior.”

Warriors' Tom Jordan takes a picture with fans during last month's home URC match against Edinburgh (Image: Ross MacDonald)

But fans’ habits have also shifted. Following a boost to season ticket sales last year when people were eager to return to normal activities, there was what Mr Kellock describes as a “slight downturn” in the current season. On the other hand, match night sales have increased as supporters pick and choose which games to attend, though this doesn’t always balance out.

“It depends on the game,” said Mr Kellock, who made more than 150 appearances for the Scotstoun side during his years as a lock on the second row. “We were absolutely full on [December 23] for the Edinburgh game, and then at other times there is probably a slight reduction.

“We have seen ticket sales increase over the season. I think that comes from the fact the performances are getting better and better.”

The weather has taken a financial toll as well as the club was forced at the last minute by freezing conditions to move the December 16 home leg of its Challenge Cup pool match against Perpignan through to BT Murrayfield. Crowd numbers were down as ticket holders were offered a full refund if they chose not to make the journey to Edinburgh, but the full impact has yet to be assessed.

“It’s one where we will wait and see as far as refunds are concerned,” he said. “There’s additional costs, clearly, to move a game, and a reduction in revenue because of the reduction in people through the gates.”

Meanwhile, both the Warriors and Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) are “in conversations” with their business partners about the potential impact of Scottish Government proposals to implement a ban on alcohol advertising, including sports and events sponsorship: “At the moment it is a gathering of information,” Mr Kellock said.

Among the Scotstoun side’s 80 or so commercial partners spanning the Business Club, Club KubeNet and top-level sponsorship is Famous Grouse, the Edrington Group’s leading blended whisky brand and a major employer in the Glasgow area. The SRU and the Warriors also have a sponsorship deal with Tennent’s Lager, which runs the Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow.

Though the specifics are “commercially confidential”, Mr Kellock said the club has an annual budget of approximately £13 million to cover running costs, players’ salaries, and the salaries of its 50 staff including coaches, the operations team and ground staff. Income is made up of participation funding from the United Rugby Championship (URC) – including broadcast revenues – ticket sales and commercial revenue, plus funding from the SRU for supplying players to the international side.

Al Kellock said the budget for players at Glasgow has increased following the introduction of four South African sides to the URC (Image: Elaine Livingstone)

Mr Kellock said the playing budget has increased following the introduction of four South African teams – the Sharks, the Stormers, the Lions and the Bulls – to the URC, previously known as the Pro14. Last year’s final was an all-South African affair with the Stormers defeating the Bulls 18-13 in Cape Town.

“They are bringing additional quality to what was already a strong league, so if we don’t move forward with the quality we have got, then we will be left behind,” he said.

The Warriors have also been bolstering their commercial team following the departure in the off-season of club legend Jim Taylor, who died in December at the age of 67. A well-known and popular face at Scotstoun, the former Kelvinside Academicals player was responsible for building both the Business Club and Club KubeNet.

“You don’t fill a Jim Taylor-sized hole,” Mr Kellock said. “He was an incredible man.”

Former Scotland international Megan Kennedy has joined the Warriors as sponsorship coordinator (Image: Newsquest)

Among those coming on board to support the club’s partnerships is former Scotland international Megan Kennedy, who played in the 2021 Women’s Six Nations Championship and is now sponsorship coordinator for the Warriors.

“She’s a superstar,” Mr Kellock said. “She has an incredible work ethic and she has hit the ground running since joining. She’s brought everything that made her great on the pitch to this new role and is bringing tremendous value to our partners and sponsors.

“The leadership skills and discipline you learn through rugby is entirely transferable to business. Rugby gave us phenomenal times that we're incredibly privileged to have had, but it's also given us some significant low points, which also helps you to develop resilience.”

Q&A

Where do you find yourself most at ease?

I enjoy the people and cultural element of the job, setting up an environment where people can get the best out themselves is something I am passionate about. I also come from a performance and more recently commercial background so areas where these worlds meet are enjoyable.

If you weren’t in your current role, what job would you most fancy?

No specific job springs to mind but I enjoy the business of sport, so potentially something on the sponsorship side.

What phrase or quotation has inspired you the most?

I have always liked “man in the arena” by Roosevelt, it goes back to my playing days but still resonates now. I also like: “You’re never as good as everyone tells you when you win, and you’re never as bad as they say when you lose” – Lou Holtz. Sport can be binary but the truth is normally somewhere in the middle.

What is the best book you have ever read? Why is it the best?

I have lots of favourites but the one I have just re-read, which I don’t do often, is Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s the perfect mix of entertaining and inspiring. I love books that motivate me and am always looking for recommendations.

What has been your most challenging moment in life or business?

There is not one that sticks out for me, as I see it life and business are a series of challenges – some much bigger than others, some enjoyable and others less so. It’s when they start mounting up that you hit trouble. I do my best to compartmentalise the challenges, meeting one at a time.

What do you now know that you wish you had known when starting out in your career?

Take time to enjoy the highs and learn from the lows. There are lots of challenges but some offer up the best learning opportunities. They also make it even more important to enjoy the highs when they come along.