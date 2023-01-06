Two sisters from Aberdeen and a "loving father" from Edinburgh have been named as the victims of a fatal hotel fire.
Police Scotland paid tribute to the three people who died following a blaze at the New County Hotel in Perth on January 2.
Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, both sadly died in the fire.
Keith Russell, 38, who is originally from Edinburgh, has also been identified as one of the victims of the fire.
His family described him as a "loving father and loved by all his family".
A statement added that he will be "greatly missed", but both families of the victims asked for privacy.
The force also confirmed that Ms Janse Van Rensburg's dog, a three-year-old King Charles spaniel named Joey, also died in the blaze.
More than 60 firefighters were involved in tackling the fire at the height of the incident which happened just after 5am on County Place in the town.
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of those who died as well as the many people affected by this incident.
“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
“I would like to again thank all the emergency services and partner agencies involved as well as the local community for their patience while enquiries are carried out.”
Guests were evacuated, as were two people staying in a neighbouring block of flats.
Eleven people were treated at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.
Tributes have poured in for those killed, led by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
In a post on Twitter, she described it as a “sad and shocking incident”.
She said: “My deepest condolences are with the bereaved and my thoughts with all those involved.
“I am also hugely grateful to the firefighters who responded and to our other emergency services.”
