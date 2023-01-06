Covid cases in Scotland are at their highest level since July, with an estimated one in 25 having the virus.
All restrictions relating to the virus were lifted early in 2022, with vaccine uptake significantly reducing the mortality and hospitalisation rate associated with the respiratory condition.
According to the Office for National Statistics though Scotland is currently recording its highest levels of infection since July, with an estimated 213,100 people infected for the week up to December 28, around one in 25.
Public Health Scotland data also reveals that for the week to January 6, there were 67 deaths of people with the virus.
That was up from 64 in the previous week but is lower than any week in 2022 from January 3 to May 9.
Read More: Dumfries & Galloway NHS warns of 'unprecedented pressures' which could last weeks
It's also thought that Scotland has the lowest rate of infection in the UK currently, with around one in 20 in England believed to be infected and one in 18 in Wales.
While rates of Covid remain relatively low, NHS board across Scotland and the UK as a whole are being put under severe strain by flu and other respiratory illnesses.
In its weekly update Public Health Scotland stated that nine of 14 health boards were experiencing "extraordinary" levels with numbers of people hospitalised with flu at the highest rate for five years. There were 2,279 cases of influenza in people in hospital.
Michelle Bowen, head of health surveillance dissemination and strategy for the ONS said the organisation would monitor the situation closely.
She continued: "Infections have risen across the whole of the UK.
"In England, Wales and Scotland, cases are at the highest they have been since July 2022, and the highest they have been since March 2022 in Northern Ireland."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here