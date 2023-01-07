With the New Year, comes the challenge of finding the right school for your child to start their academic career.

The deadline to enrol your child into primary 1 ahead of August is fast-approaching but knowing when to do this can be daunting.

With all 32 council areas having their own school enrolment dates, it can be hard working out when you must do this.

If you miss the deadline or do not choose to submit a request for a school, your child's primary school will be assigned by the local authority.

What are the deadlines for enrolling your child in primary school?





Here are the School enrolment and registration dates for Scotland's 32 council areas:

Aberdeen City

Who is eligible: Any child who turns 5 before the academic session.

Deadline: Anytime - though applications after March 15 will be considered late, and Parents are being advised to apply before January 16.

Aberdeenshire

Who is eligible: Those who turn 5 between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

Deadline: Registration should be complete in January.

Angus

​No specific information is given but parents can apply online via the Angus Council website

Argyll and Bute

Who is eligible: Those turning 5 between March 1, 2023, and the end of February 2024.

Deadline: Before the end of January from January 16.

The Scottish Borders

Who is eligible: Those turning 5 before February 29, 2024.

Deadline: The deadline passed on November 25.

Clackmannanshire

Who is eligible: Children turning 5 before February 29, 2024.

Deadline: January 23

Dundee City

Who is eligible: Those turning 5 before February 29, 2024, can be enrolled while those turning 5 on or before February 6, 2023 must register.

Deadline: February 6.

Dumfries and Galloway

Who is eligible: No information was given.

Deadline: Between January 16 and February 3.

East Ayrshire

Who is eligible: Children turning 5 between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

Deadline: January 9 to January 13.

East Dunbartonshire

Who is eligible: Kids turning 5 between March 1, 2023, and February 2024.

Deadline: January 20.

East Lothian

P1 enrolment ended on November 28 but parents can still complete a late form.

East Renfrewshire

Who is eligible: N/A

Deadline: January 31

Edinburgh City

The deadline for Edinburgh has closed.

Falkirk

The deadline for here closed in December with the new school year starting on August 16.

Fife

Deadline: March 15.

Glasgow City

The deadline for registration has closed in Glasgow.

Highland

Who is eligible: Those turning 5 before February 29, 2024.

Deadline: February 3.

Inverclyde

Who is eligible: Those turning 5 before February 2024.

Deadline: January 9 to 13.

Midlothian

The deadline passed on December 18.

Moray

Deadline: January 28.

North Ayrshire

Who is eligible: Those whose 5th birthday is between March 1, 2023, and February 28, 2024.

Deadline: January 22.

North Lanarkshire

Who is eligible: Those turning 5 between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

Deadline: Between January 16 and 20.

Orkney

Previous years saw registration deadlines occur in mid-March.

Perth

Who is eligible: Those turning 5 before the last day of February.

Deadline: Opens from January 9.

Renfrewshire

Registration closed on November 4 but parents can still contact schools here.

Shetland

Previous years saw registration on February 11.

South Ayrshire

Requests after June 10 will not be considered until after the August start.

South Lanarkshire

Who is eligible: Children who are 5 before March 1, 2024.

Deadline: From January 9.

Stirling

No deadlines are given but parents can register on the Stirling Council website.

Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar

Previous years saw enrolment occur in late January.

West Dunbartonshire

Who is eligible: Those turning 5 between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

Deadline: Applications for schools should be made as early as possible with those received before March 15 being considered first.

West Lothian

Deadline: While the Council encouraged parents to apply by December 31, the final deadline will be March 15.