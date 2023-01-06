A heritage organisation has issued a plea to help our nature amid a “deepening climate-nature crisis” in Scotland.

NatureScot’s chief executive Francesca Osowska warned that the country is now “suffering the consequences” of climate change and has already lost a quarter of its wildlife.

However, there is hope as half of Scots have said they want to take action and help nature, research conducted by the organisation revealed.

The series of three surveys sought to explore how people interacted with nature throughout the pandemic restrictions from 2020.

In the most recent wave of surveys conducted in September 2021, a growing closeness to nature was shown as 52% of Scots confirmed they wanted to do more to look after their local environment.

This sentiment was in particular expressed by women with 56% either strongly or slightly agreeing with a statement that they ‘would like to do more to look after local nature and wildlife’ compared to 48% of men.

When looking at the age groups, agreement was strongest among Scots under the age of 45 with 60% of this group wishing to do more to help nature.

When asked if they would volunteer their own time to, just over a third (36%) of those polled agreed.

However, this rose significantly among younger age groups.

It increase to 58% among youth aged between 16 to 24 and 44% among those aged 25 to 44.

Launching a winter campaign, Ms Osowska asked Scots to take small actions which could help reverse nature loss and tackle climate change.

She said: "Our winter campaign asks everyone to Make Space For Nature in their lives – from feeding birds and providing water for wildlife, to volunteering time to protect and restore nature.

"We know nature loss and climate change are inextricably linked. In appreciating the natural world and using nature-based solutions, we all have the power to tackle climate change, help wildlife and have a positive impact on our own physical and mental health.”

The Make Space for Nature describes volunteering as one of the "best things" to do for nature.

The Herald recently reported that the growing impact of climate change is being seen across all landscapes as seen in Britain’s largest national nature reserve Mar Lodge Estate.

Speaking on the impact of climate change, ecologist Andrew Painting said late last year: “We are already seeing issues not just on the high tops, but also feeding right into the whole ecology of the estate.”

The Met Office also confirmed a record-breaking warmest annual temperature was recorded in Scotland in the past year, which was attributed to the impact of human-induced climate change.

Conservationists are undertaking vast actions such as planting trees around rivers to keep temperatures down for salmon which thrive in cold temperatures.

Mr Painting previously told the Herald: “If you go back 30 to 40 years, when everything was colder, salmon could get away without this.

“They need it now because temperatures are that much warmer and there is that much less snow.”

However, the new campaign from NatureScot emphasises even simply installing birdfeeders could have a restorative impact on Scotland's wildlife.

The latest review of bird counts revealed typical garden birds such as blue tits, great tits and goldfinches have seen rises in their numbers, with a growing use of birdfeeders likely to be a key factor.

The survey which looks at changes in terrestrial bird populations from 1994 until 2021 found a 400% increase in goldfinches and 154% rise in great tits.

It also highlighted the need for action for other populations with 27 of the 66 species studied declining since 1994.

From feeding garden birds to picking up litter, small actions could go a long way in helping nature this winter.

As part of its winter campaign NatureScot, has suggested several ways people can help wildlife and the environment.

1. Be untidy

Scots are being encouraged to leave parts of their gardens overgrown this winter to ensure a "cosy" home for smaller critters such as insects and amphibians.

The organisation added: "Leave borders/herbaceous plants intact with seed heads - many insects overwinter in hollow stems."

2. Volunteer

Described as "one of the best things to for nature", there is no limit to ways you can help nature in your spare time.

From counting squirrels to planting trees there is bound to be an option that suit you.

3. Feed the locals

Bird feeders can make a real difference for garden birds, but the nature organisation urged Scots to ensure they are kept clean and to provide water.

For those hoping to attract a wider range of birds, NatureScot advises filling them with sunflower hearts, quality peanuts, nyjer seed.

Bruised or overly-soft fruit can be left out for badgers, foxes and birds, either by being left on the grass or spiked on a tree branch.

Recent freezing temperatures can be detrimental for pond wildlife such as fish and hibernating frogs and newts. If you have a garden pond, ensure to gently crack the ice during a prolonged freeze and allow airflow.

4. Share what you see

Making more information available about Scotland's wildlife can help guide future research.

The iRecord website and app allows people to submit sightings of birds, other animals and plants to support the work of experts.

5. Take climate action

The nature organisation emphasises that individuals can do a "a lot" to help fight climate change.

This includes managing your garden more naturally "with green spaces encouraging wildflowers, pollinators and other beasties to take refuge in your garden."

