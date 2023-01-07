Scots have been told to expect travel disruption this Saturday as rail strikes hit train services and weather cancels ferry journeys.
Network Rail employees are in the second day of another 48-hour walkout over pay and job conditions.
While the strike does not involve ScotRail staff, the industrial action has a severe effect on Scotland's services which rely on the signalling staff for the safe operation of trains.
Services have been reduced to a limited timetable only running in the central belt, Fife and the Borders.
Meanwhile, ferry passengers are also facing cancellations due to poor weather.
Sailings from Oban to Coll and Tiree have been cancelled throughout Saturday due to strong winds - with CalMac also warning that the service could be cancelled at short notice on Sunday.
Ferries linking Mallaig and Oban to Lochboisdale in South Uist have also been axed for the remainder of the day.
An amended timetable will also be in place on Monday on this line.
- Throughout Saturday, the following trains will continue to run.
- Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High: two trains per hour.
- Edinburgh Waverley – Helensburgh Central: two trains per hour.
- Glasgow Central – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour.
- Glasgow Central – Lanark: two trains per hour.
- Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Central via Shotts: one train per hour.
- Edinburgh Waverley – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour.
- Edinburgh Waverley – Tweedbank: two trains per hour.
- Edinburgh Waverley – North Berwick: one train per hour.
- Edinburgh Waverley – Larbert: one train per hour.
- Glasgow Queen Street – Larbert: one train per hour.
- Glasgow Queen Street – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour.
- Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour.
David Simpson, ScotRail’s service delivery director, said: “We will have to revert to our strike timetable on Friday and Saturday, which we know will be really frustrating for them.
“The widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network as a result of the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT is really disappointing coming at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway.”
