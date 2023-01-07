Several flood alerts have been issued across Scotland following heavy rain overnight and into Saturday.

Parts of the country saw severe rainfall start the day, alongside strong winds which prompted the cancellation of ferry routes from Oban.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has now issued six flood alerts.

Affected areas include Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, West Central Scotland and Tayside.

One flood warning is also in place in the Tayside area at Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn.

It comes as the River Earn remains at high levels and the alert urges Scots to be "vigilant".

"Flooding of low-lying agricultural land adjacent to the River Earn remains possible," the Sepa warning adds.

"There is currently no risk of flooding to Bridge of Earn from the River Earn."

"Potential impacts include flooding of land and roads, and localised disruption to travel," one alert reads.

Previous heavy rainfall which has saturated the ground could make flooding more likely in some areas.

Met Office meteorologists added that it is expected to “remain windy with severe gales developing in north-west Scotland”.

Alex Burkill added that regions from western Scotland to south-west England may be hit by “shorter-lived but more intense” downpours as heavy bursts of rain could see up to 20mm in a few hours.

Blustery showers are also forecast for the rest of the weekend and temperatures may drop.