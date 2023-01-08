Scottish star Lulu has been unmasked on the new series of ITV’s reality singing contest The Masked Singer.

Six masked celebrities – Rubbish, Jacket Potato, Piece Of Cake, Pigeon, Rhino and Fawn – featured in the episode, but it was Lulu’s Piece Of Cake who was chosen to be unmasked.

Lulu, who was born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie and is also known by her full name Lulu Kennedy-Cairns, has turned her hand to musical theatre, television and more across a six-decade career.

She shot to fame aged just 15 when Shout, a cover of the Isley Brothers track, became a hit and the song would go on to become her signature tune.

After being unmasked on the Saturday night show following her performance of Shivers by Ed Sheeran, Lulu began singing Shout – which had been one of the big clues.

Another clue referenced her James Bond theme song with the same name as 1974’s 007 film The Man With The Golden Gun, which she also began to sing to the audience.

The Scottish singer, who also represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969 and was a joint winner with her song Boom Bang-A-Bang, said: “I’m slightly in shock. I’m in and now I’m off.

“It’s adorable, I love watching the show, my grandchildren love the show, they love it – I love it and that’s why I’m here. It’s just such a fun show.”

When host Joel Dommett asked why she chose to be a piece of cake, she added: “Because I’m so terribly sweet. But only occasionally.”

The judges – Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross – had previously guessed that Piece Of Cake was Kylie Minogue, DJ Annie Macmanus, actress Ruby Wax and Icelandic singer Bjork.

In 2000, Lulu received an OBE for her services to music before being made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 21 years later.

Her exit came after the judges chose to save Rubbish and Jacket Potato, who were also in the bottom three.

Jacket Potato, who performed Elvis Presley’s Viva Las Vegas wearing takeaway box shoes, a baked beans shirt, butter on his head and a tin foil suit, was guessed as British comedian Jack Whitehall, American rapper Sean Paul, Blur’s Alex James and EastEnders star Shane Richie.

Meanwhile, a celebrity dressed as an overflowing green recycling bin, who impressed with an electric performance to Robbie Williams’ Let Me Entertain You, was thought to be English actor Dean Gaffney, or Olympic cyclists Sir Chris Hoy and Sir Bradley Wiggins.

The episode also saw Fawn perform Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson’s classic Beauty And The Beast from the hit 1992 Disney film – impressing with her “breath-taking” performance.

The judges guessed she was TV star Kim Woodburn, British actress Hannah Waddingham or Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm, while Ross joked it was former chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng.

Pigeon performed No Scrubs by TLC and was thought to be former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins, new host of Love Island Maya Jama or comedian and actress Emily Atack.

While Rhino stunned the judges with his “heart-wrenchingly gorgeous” version of Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars.

Sporting a red cowboy outfit during his performance, the judges guessed it was British singer James Blunt, comedian Russell Brand, former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff or TV presenter Rylan Clark.