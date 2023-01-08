Winds reaching gales of up to 70mph are expected to batter the Hebrides and western Scotland on Sunday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for wind lasting until 2pm.

Affected areas include the Highlands, Western Isles and Argyll and Bute.

A statement from the forecaster adds that gusts of a southerly wind were expected to continue to grow in strength overnight and during the morning.

"Winds will then ease through the early afternoon," it adds.

The adverse weather has also prompted the cancellation of several CalMac ferry services.

The includes services linking Mallaig and Oban to Lochboisdale on South Uist.

Strong winds have seen sea and swell conditions which could not be safely navigated throughout the day.

Services to Lochmaddy on North Uist from Uig on Skye have also been axed for the remainder of the day with the strong winds making it "unsafe to berth" when combined with ongoing pier works on North Uist.

Meanwhile, the Tarbert-Portvadie services has been cancelled in order to support lifeline services.

A service update adds: "We have attempted to deploy an alternative vessel to continue providing a service, but due to weather conditions it has not been possible for the vessel to move."

Services from Oban to Coll and Tiree, as well as to Castlebay on Barra, have all been cancelled due to the strong winds.