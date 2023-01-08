Health experts have encouraged Scots to take up pandemic precautions amid a spike in respiratory diseases including flu, Covid and Strep A.
Public health expert Linda Bauld warned that flu levels are "particularly" concerning and joined World Health Organisation spokesperson Margaret Harris in urging people to do what they can to limit transmission.
This included working from home and using face coverings when unwell.
It comes after a similar message from Scotland's National Clinical Director Jason Leitch.
Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Ms Harris said: "I think everybody started forgetting about [Covid] six months ago and that is one of the reasons we are seeing a roaring back of respiratory infections because people kind of associated taking the measures against Covid as only for Covid."
She added that we have seen the return "very rapidly" and that the same precautions taken against coronavirus can stop the transmission of influenza.
"We've got to think about living with respiratory infections. This is really causing enormous damage and anybody who's got a small child at the moment my heart is really with them because parents have been going through a tremendously difficult and anxious time.
"You may be well enough to work but you should not be mixing with others and spreading your disease.
"We really need some serious thinking about how we can all be much healthier and much better protected from respiratory illness going forward."
Professor Bauld that rates of flu infections in "very young children" had experts "particularly concerned".
These children have not been exposed to the same level of virus in their early life or when their moms were pregnant due to pandemic lockdowns.
Alongside encouraging face masks and staying at home, she appealed for Scots to take up the flu vaccine.
Covid levels also spiked in the week between Christmas and New Year with ONS figures showing that one in 25 people were thought to have virus.
Speaking on the resurgence, Prof Bauld said: "We expected that probably with more mixing through the Christmas period.
"We've had these peaks and troughs in recent months but if you look at the comparison between how Public Health Scotland classifies Covid at the moment, that is actually moderate level, whereas compared with flu, which is at extraordinary levels.
"So we're concerned about both but we're particularly concerned about influenza, I think at the moment."
However, a new variant of coronavirus is on the rise in some parts of the world which has been dubbed “most transmissible yet” by the WHO.
The XBB.1.5 mutation of the virus is projected to be the cause of 40 per cent of infections in America and has now become the dominant strain since it emerged at the end of the year.
It is not thought to cause people to become more ill than other forms of Covid.
Ms Harris said the WHO is "certainly watching it very closely".
Meanwhile, prof Bauld said the levels of the variant remain "low" in Europe and Scotland "what happens in the US doesn't necessarily get replicated here".
She said the variant did need to be monitored as it "could well take over and contribute to more infections".
