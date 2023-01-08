HAVING Googled for a relevant quote to serve as a suitably grandiose introductory hook, I can confirm poet Suzy Kazeen was wrong with her assertion “the only walls that exist are those in your mind – and whatever obstacles you conceive, exist only because you have forgotten what you have already achieved”.

Not only are the walls very literal indeed at Leuchie Walled Garden, but no witness to this 200-year-old property’s casual grandeur can forget past achievements either – or rather, those of the Dalrymple family, whose notable national legacy looms large in each gracefully lit and exquisitely furnished room.

Now that their former summer home serves as a luxurious five-bedroom holiday rental opportunity on the elevated outskirts of North Berwick, it’s difficult not to ponder what the figures staring out from the doe-eyed portraits on the walls would have made of a multitude of strangers gawping at them in rooms they once filled with their own personalities, presence and – judging by the beautifully-preserved grand piano – performances.

Perhaps the most enigmatic and empathetic figure in this tastefully curated multi-generational display is Sir Hew Dalrymple Hamilton (1774-1834) and his notable transmogrification from plucky, pouting rake-thin lad to a wisened, burdened figure hunched over a desk. Wealth, power and a massively over-sized cravat clearly weigh heavily.

Not that Leuchie’s highly personal, familial atmosphere gives way to any notions of trespassing. Indeed, the heart of the house – a newly created and spacious open-plan kitchen area – is wonderfully inviting and enriched with an abundance of natural light scattered throughout by the cocooning curtain-wall windows.

Leuchie is certainly a profoundly welcoming property, yet it is also true that having spotted my father exiting his car upon arrival, co-owner Janey Dalrymple had politely enquired if he was ‘here for the bins’. “No, I’m here for the weekend,” he replied meekly.

The confusion was understandable – given his casual attire of tracksuit bottoms and a t-shirt so shapeless that it defied the laws of physics. And accessorising the outfit? A roll-up hanging from his bottom lip. “But it’s comfortable to drive in these clothes!” he later protested as we set off to explore North Berwick. Mum’s cheeks were so inflamed by embarrassment they could have provided a light for the aforementioned rollie.

With its charming town centre only a five-minute drive or brisk 20-minute walk away from Leuchie, North Berwick has been referred to as the Salcombe of the North – by a couple of bloggers on TripAdvisor – but the comparison is an apt one, with its picture-postcard cobbled coastal walkways and rocky harbour bustling with life even in these glacial winter months.

Regularly voted Scotland’s best place to live, a peek around each winding corner presents a pleasant smattering of bright and appealingly eccentric locally-owned boutiques and eateries.

Even the Costa Coffee outlet retains some quirky individualism, although it’s far from the best brew in town. We relaxed in local favourite Buttercup Café, but there’s an abundance of similar offerings such as Steampunk Coffee and Drift Cliff Edge Café. My mother and I indulged ourselves with delicious homemade scones drowned in fresh cream and jam as we discussed the poor resilience of paper straws.

Oddities of nature with aspirations other than sloth and gluttony should note that Leuchie is located close to the John Muir Way walk and is just half an hour from the Lammermuir Hills which boast magnificently moody moorland treks that reward stamina with stunning views over East Lothian and the Borders.

Most Scots will also doubtless be aware that this particular region is often referred to as the ‘Golf Coast’, a well-earned moniker with a dozen prestigious courses nearby including Muirfield and the historic West Links, two of the country’s finest.

And if you’re still looking to burn off energy after a hard day’s swinging and, perhaps, a particularly invigorating 19th hole, then a sobering hike up North Berwick Law may appeal – a geographical curio formed 350 million years ago (give or take a few months), when a mass of molten lava erupted, cooled and was then eroded into its peculiar shape during the last Ice Age. And, likely, 2021’s Beast from the East.

For those of us less inclined towards tests of physical endurance, a relaxing boat trip to picturesque Bass Rock is perfect for a wee bit of personal rumination on the finite, ultimately meaningless nature of existence – as long as you don’t mind sharing the moment with 150,000 gannets who call this chunk of volcanic rock home. With birds being blissfully unburdened by existentialist anxiety, your secret inner turmoil will be safe with them.

Once known as the ‘Scottish Alcatraz’, Bass Rock was formerly a prison to 17th-century political rogues and practisers of whatever religion was deemed the wrong one at the time by aforementioned political rogues. They say their restless souls still haunt this small island. Probably.

Yet, for all North Berwick’s timeless sepia-tinted appeal and fascinating geological history as a volcanic hellhole less hospitable to biological life than Venus, it’s the unique treasures of Leuchie Walled Garden itself that shine brightest in recall.

Designed in the 1960s by famed Scots architect Sir James Dunbar-Nasmith as an expansion of the original 200-year-old gardener’s house and accompanying walled garden, present owner Sir Hew Dalrymple was aware the house was in need of contemporary renovation to bring it into line with modern standards of luxury living.

Assisted by Annie Macpherson of Gray Macpherson Architects, the property was respectfully modernised in 2018 – adding features such as a sustainable geothermal heating system while retaining many of the unique original elements of the building.

What required no modern-day makeover, however, was the walled garden itself, a truly unique space protected from the wildest extremes of Scottish weather by 30ft brickwork.

Split into two, the garden is bordered with an abundance of fruit trees and exquisitely curated flowers which – perhaps due to a favourable microclimate – still retain much of their rich contrasting palettes in the winter.

A secondary expanse exists as a kitchen garden, with guests encouraged to pick their own fresh produce. A wander to absorb all the Walled Garden offers will clearly always be fruitful.

Upon reflection, scouring Google for an all-encompassing quote that encapsulated the indistinguishable roles of all Leuchie’s magnificent walls was a pointless pursuit. For whether they’re adorned with portraits or creating a horticultural haven, all exist to preserve precious Scottish heritage. And it’s clear that all who experience this magnificent sanctuary will ultimately build their own high appreciation for the Dalrymple family letting their own walls down and allowing us a window into their world.

Sleeping 12 people and dog-friendly, a three-night let at Leuchie Walled Garden is priced from £3,700, five nights from £5,100 or seven nights from £6,800. A week in high season costs £8,500. For more information on Leuchie Walled Garden, North Berwick, EH39 5NT, visit leuchiewalledgarden.com