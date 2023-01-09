They are the final pieces of the jigsaw which has seen areas of Glasgow regenerated and developed to breathe new life into parts of the city while creating a long term strategy.

Now the plans for the the last four areas have been revealed and will go before Glasgow City Council later this week.

The future of Cowcaddens, Townhead, Merchant City and the Learning Quarter will go out to consultation if councillors give the go ahead.

Under the plans for Cowcaddens, it could see a bid to reinvigorate Chinatown and open a new walkway across the Necropolis.

While, the M8 could see community space created under the viaduct in Cowcaddens to reduce the impact of the motorway.

Flower sculptures at underpass on Garscube Road, Cowcaddens.

Ideas for Townhead include a new park and retrofitting homes to make them more sustainable as the area “needs better housing.”

The Learning Quarter makeover would see the public realm at the northern section of the High Street improved and the upgrading of the public space at the Cathedral precinct.

The potential actions form part of District Regeneration Framework regeneration plans. The frameworks make short medium and long-term actions over the course of a decade and are part of a City Centre Strategy – called the District Strategy.

On Thursday the City Administration Committee will decide whether to start public consultation on the regeneration frameworks for the four areas.

Merchant City is among the next four city districts in line for changes

Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery at Glasgow City Council, said: “The eastern and northern areas of our city centre are home to some of our more established residential communities, learning institutions and businesses, but they also have so much potential for positive regeneration.

“These District Regeneration Frameworks will guide help guide future development and investment, and the final Action Plan will ensure that activity is taken forward in a way that complements regeneration happening elsewhere in the city whilst building on each district’s unique character. As such, it is important that local people, organisations and stakeholders take part in the new public consultation and help determine what the priorities should be for the future of these key city centre districts.”

The council report said for Cowcaddens “there is the potential to develop as a district with a distinct identity and to contribute to the local economy, with opportunities to provide the accommodation needed to increase the city centre population.”

It added: “Townhead has long been home to many city centre residents. It holds great potential to develop into a green and enjoyable residential urban neighbourhood with spaces for production at the fringes, connected to productive areas in the west, historic landmarks in the east and innovation in the south.”

The final Action plan will be set for final approval in May.

The consultation is set to start on January 20 with people able to give their views through an online survey, be email and post.

The first five DRFs, the Blythswood, Broomielaw, Central, Sauchiehall/Garnethill and St Enoch districts, have been approved and are currently being delivered.

Their development will bring a number of projects and concepts to the city centre, including the Sauchiehall Avenue, the refurbishment of Garnethill Park, small public realm improvements in Garnethill, the submission and approval of a mixed-use development at the King Street carpark site, a feasibility study for the M8 cap, sees design work for George Square now underway, and designs are being developed to improve north - south connectivity at South Portland Street.