HEALTH boards will be provided with "immediate extra funding" to buy up beds in care homes so that hospitals can discharge patients who are waiting for care packages.

Nicola Sturgeon said 1,700 beds are currently occupied by people who are medically fit for discharge as she described the current pressures engulfing the NHS as the "most difficult winter ever".

Further details of the plan - which echoes moves also underway in England - will be outlined in a statement by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to the Scottish Parliament tomorrow.

However, speaking during a briefing on the NHS crisis at St Andrews House in Edinburgh, the First Minister said the initiative would help to "free up capacity" in hospitals by transferring people temporarily into care homes while social care packages are arranged.

Ms Sturgeon said GP practices will also be encouraged to open at weekends in an effort to reduce attendances at A&E, with additional NHS 24 call handers also being recruited to help manage medical problems remotely amid a surge in flu and Covid cases.

It comes after doctors warned that conditions are "unsafe" as a result of bed shortages which are logjamming A&E departments and leaving ambulances stranded outside, waiting hours to offload patients.

The First Ministers said hospitals were "almost completely full" with 95 per cent of beds occupied as of Wednesday last week. That compares to 87% occupancy rates pre-pandemic, and the 85% threshold recommended for safe care and infection control.

Ms Sturgeon said the health service was facing "unprecedented" strain from surges in Covid, flu and other respiratory viruses.

She said there were currently 1,200 people in hospital with Covid, and that 1000 people with flu had been admitted to hospital in each of the last two weeks.

