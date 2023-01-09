If you’re not too fed up with sausages and bacon after the festivities, then here is a winter warmer for these cold January months.

Ingredients: Serves 4

4 x Lincs sausages

4 x Rashes of bacon – chopped

3 cloves garlic (crushed)

2 sprigs of sage

4 onions finely chopped

2 carrots (2cm cubes)

1tbsp olive oil

30g butter

Salt and pepper

1tbsp cornflour

500ml chicken stock

1tbsp white wine vinegar

30ml red wine

One medium French baguette

English mustard (optional)

50g parmesan (grated)

Method:

Pre-heat grill. Cook the sausages and bacon in a large casserole dish or Dutch oven on a medium heat until brown all over. Once done, slice the sausages into chunks and set aside.

Add in the butter, onions and carrots and season with salt and pepper.

Sweat this off for around five minutes then add in the garlic and reduce the heat until your onions are nice and caramelised but not burnt (10 minutes or so).

Add in the cornflour, vinegar, chicken stock, sage and red wine and then add in your sausages and bacon too. Cover with a lid and leave to gently simmer for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, slice your baguette and brush with oil or butter on one side and spread the mustard on the other.

Pop under the grill to toast each side and then layer onto the top of the cooked casserole mix. Sprinkle with the grated cheese and serve immediately at the table.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend