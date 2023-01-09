The street artist dubbed Scotland’s "answer to Banksy" has unveiled his latest work in Edinburgh.
The Rebel Bear’s newest piece of social commentary, which references Elon Musk and his take-over of social media platform Twitter, has surprised passersby in the capital.
Musk is depicted holding on to the 'Twitter Bird' icon following its escape from a birdcage.
The artwork is one of two new pieces that have appeared on a corner just off Rose Street.
Taking to Instagram to showcase their latest work, The Rebel Bear wrote: “Couldn’t decide which one was more accurate so you get both. The bear would be very interested in hearing your thoughts on Musk and the Twitter take over”.
The anonymous artist treats themes of politics, love, human emotion in his work, and is only ever pictured wearing a bright pink bear costume.
The Rebel Bear has previously taken aim at the likes of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump and Theresa May, while also producing work on themes such as Brexit, sectarianism, consumerism and the environment.
During lockdown, The Rebel Bear’s saw his work end up on websites and in newspapers across the globe thanks to a string of coronavirus-themed murals left across Glasgow’s, such as the mural dedicated to frontline staff in Ashton Lane.
