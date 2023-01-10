It is described by its creator as Buffy the Vampire slayer meets Outlander and features a script of mythological creatures and Scottish folklore.

And now the man behind Origins of the Laoich has struck a deal with Australian company, Running Mantis Entertainment to pitch the show to the likes of streaming services AMC, Disney, Netflix and Paramount.

Fraser Coull, of Glasgow-based Silly Wee Films, crowdfunded to make a teaser or sizzle reel to showcase the potential for the series to producers.

Talks proved fruitful with Running Mantis Entertainment and he now has hopes to bring the series to the small screen, but one thing he wants to promote is Scotland and its stunning locations.

While he admits it is difficult to get projects off the ground in Scotland, he is determined to bring his idea to the screen.

Origins of the Laoich could be next fantasy drama (Image: Concept poster by Neil Fraser Graphics)

More than £20,000 was raised on Kickstarter to raise funds to shoot the sizzle reel with cast and crew from Scotland including Innes Anderson as lead character Effie, River City’s Holly Jack as our Pict Goddess, Èithne and Trainspotting 2’s Simon Weir as the villainous Alasdair.

Cast and crew of Origins of the Laoich (Image: Sonja Blietschau)

Coull, who already has web series Cops and Monsters under his belt which was picked up by Amazon Prime and film Night Is Day, said: “Around the time of lockdown I was trying to get it off the ground as a feature film. I had just finished Cops and Monsters series and this time I wanted to go for a film which I thought would be more manageable.

“I had been involved with Cannes Film Festival online and had a virtual meeting with a company and when I told them about the folklore script they said that was a TV series.

"We set about writing a pilot and now have a 10 minute video to highlight where we could take the show. We shot the sizzle reel after securing funds through a crowdfund."

They filmed on location in Arbroath, Stenhousemuir, Falkirk and the Highlands and the potential show brings in Scottish folklore.

Creating the script has led Coull, who started out as a runner at BBC Scotland before setting up his own company and in 2012, to look explore the world of mythical creatures.

Coull added: “Origins is a planned Scottish drama fantasy series set in the Highlands and follows 18-year-old Effie, raised in San Francisco, as she is sent packing to her ancestral home in Scotland after a series of escalating incidents force her frantic parents to make a last ditch effort to get their daughter’s life back on track.

“However, Effie is shocked to discover that Morag, her elderly Grandmother, is working with an ancient Pict Goddess and protecting their town of Auchenschuil from a horde of mythological creatures coming from The Otherworld via an ancient well.”

BAFTA winning writer Debbie Moon and Welsh writer James T Harding have been developing the show with Coull and Outlander consultant Àdhamh O Bròin worked with them to endure the Gaelic used in the series was correct.

River City star Holly Jack appears in trailer (Image: Silly Wee Films)

Coull added: "There is no shortage of folklore for us to bring in to the show. There is the Baobhan Sith – a female blood sucking fairy who terrorised the misty glens and the mountains of the Scottish Highlands, preying on unsuspecting travellers. The words baobhan sith stand for fairy woman in Scottish Gaelic.

"She was also known as Baobhan Sidhe, Bavanshee, Baavan Shee or The White Woman of The Highlands.

"One of the more unusual Loch beasts is the Beast of Barrisdale. Said to be similar to a donkey but with the mane and tail of a horse, a short snout with a large overbiting snout, three legs, and a set of wings for good measure.

"Its bellowing roar struck terror into the people around Loch Hearn, which translates handily to "Loch of Hell".

"The Blue Men of the Minch were water spirits that haunted the straight called the Minch, between the Shiant Islands and Long Island in the Highlands. They lived in clans in underwater caves and were blamed for shipwrecks."

Coull is up front that his preference would be to shoot a series in Scotland and help provide jobs in the film and TV industry, but he admits he has been told it might be cheaper to film elsewhere.

“You might see Hollywood blockbusters being filmed and think there is a great industry here, but it is hard to get independent projects off the ground.

"With our own folklore and Celtic fairytales we have our own version of Marvel here. I have been researching many of these tales from and there are more than 50 that I have discovered.

“Imagine having even a fraction of those in a TV series. I would love to film here and I would like to do for Scotland what Dr Who did for Wales. Cardiff is a great TV hub with Torchwood following on and I think we could do that here."

And as with other film and TV franchises, Coull can see a potential spin off.

"Our plan is to create a board game based on the series bible, so we commissioned artist Vicky Neville to create 52 images of our creatures to be used as the game pieces. There is no shortage of our tales and legends."