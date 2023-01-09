Drivers have been faced with disruption on Monday evening after a collision sparked the closure of Scotland's most dangerous road.

The A9 has been closed in both directions at Aviemore due to the collision, Traffic Scotland said.

The traffic information service confirmed the closure around 5:15pm on Monday, and advised road users to use an alternative route where possible.

Police and emergency services were dispatched to the scene after the alarm was raised.

Congestion has been reported at both sides, with a diversion in place via the B9152.