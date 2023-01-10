LOCATED near the village of Bishopton in West Renfrewshire, Formakin Estate was created in 1902 by Paisley stockbroker John Augustus Holmes from four farms, developed in conjunction with eminent Scottish architect, Sir Robert Lorimer.

This included turning the existing buildings into the 17 homes which now form the 170-acre private residential estate – one of which is the impressive Mansion Tower, an outstanding A-listed three-bedroomed home with accommodation over three levels linked by a turreted stone spiral staircase.

This unique property also includes a single garage, garden pavilion, private driveway, and private gardens – in addition to shared use of the estate’s recreational woodland, parkland, paddocks, and pastureland surrounding Lorimer’s mansion, which many regard as one of his finest works.

Accessed through an archway from a cobbled courtyard that forms part of the estate’s original stable block, the entrance hall paves the way to a fully fitted heritage-style kitchen with polished slab granite work surfaces, central island, stone and slate-tiled floor, and range cooker.

There’s also an adjoining oak-floored sitting room with a red sandstone fireplace and hearth, open-plan to a formal dining room with walk-in turret store, and French doors to the gardens.

The ground floor also houses a shower room, stone spiral staircase, and two hall cupboards. Up a level, the first floor is entirely taken up by a 26ft triple aspect drawing room with intricate Jacobean-style timber detailed ceiling, oak flooring, red sandstone fireplace, and quirky ‘Laird’s Lug’ fitted bookcase.

Continuing up, the spiral staircase opens onto the third-floor landing, off which is the main bathroom and three superb bedrooms – master with vaulted ceiling displaying exposed timber beams, turret with two tiny windows, and an en suite bathroom with separate shower, while another bedroom features a stone fireplace with Living Flame.

Immaculately presented throughout, the bathrooms all feature style appropriate heritage oak finishes and neutral tiling – in fact, the whole house has been styled in keeping with the property’s age and character.

The Mansion Tower is a real charmer that will particularly appeal to buyers who are looking for something distinctively different, while Formakin’s location offers a blissfully rural idyll with easy access to Bishopton railway station and the M8 motorway.

Offers over £395,000 to Robb Residential.