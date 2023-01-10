THANKS to the investment made by wealthy Victorians who preferred to escape grimy Glasgow and live in the less polluted environs of Helensburgh on the Clyde coast, the town has over 200 listed buildings, a legacy that provides an outstanding built environment to add to the town’s many other lifestyle attractions.

Situated on Sinclair Street, Drum Millig is a particularly fine B-listed Arts and Crafts villa designed by local architect Alexander Nisbet Paterson in 1909 and set in two acres of grounds with the Millig Burn flowing through the gardens.

The L-shaped property has been carefully upgraded by the present owners and retains many fine original features (including a canted porch with bell-cast roof, and impressive walnut staircase/upper gallery) complemented by newer additions, most notably a superb family kitchen with dining/seating areas and sliding doors to the patio and garden – the result of an extension incorporating a former garage building.

The accommodation spans more than 6,000 sq ft over two floors to give the ground level a spacious reception hall (with welcoming Living Flame-effect fire incorporated into the walnut panelling), leading to a sitting room with built-in bookcases, inset fire surround, and folding doors, the latter opening into an elegant 24ft bay-windowed drawing room with wood flooring, arched ceiling, and marble fireplace with Adam-style mantel.

The partially wood-panelled dining room displays a cast iron fireplace, polished wood floor, and windows/doors to the adjoining 27 ft wide garden room, which has Amtico flooring and access to the adjacent patio outside. An inner hallway continues to a games room, utility, and the indisputable heart of this home, the kitchen/dining/family extension.

The former is fitted with modern floor and wall units, central island breakfast bar, and full wall of glazed sliding doors leading onto the paved terrace.

Upstairs, where the dominant feature is a beautiful leaded glass window, are five bedrooms – two of which share an interconnecting shower room, while the 21ft principal bedroom has a large en suite with freestanding bath and shower with steam/body jets – plus family bathroom, laundry, and two home offices.

The connecting east wing provides two further bedrooms, another shower room, and walk-in store.

Drum Millig also has an adjacent garage block – comprising insulated double garage with two electric up-and-over doors, inspection pit and wood store – two gated entrances, and mature gardens.

Helensburgh regularly features as one of the best places to live in Scotland due to its coastal setting on the Firth of Clyde, easy access to both the surrounding countryside (including Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park) and Glasgow city centre, and a diverse range of local amenities, from award-winning restaurants and independent shops to two railway stations, pier, promenade, new swimming pool and leisure centre, and a coastal walk to neighbouring Rhu village and marina.

Offers over £995,000 are invited by Savills Glasgow