FUNDING of £8 million will be used to buy up 300 extra care home beds for a "limited period of time" amid extreme winter pressures on the NHS.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government and Cosla - the umbrella body for local authorities - had identified 300 interim beds in care homes which could be used to speed up discharge for patients who are medically fit to leave hospital.
This is in addition to the 600 interim care home beds already used to provide "step down" for patients leaving hospital who require rehabilitation, are awaiting places in their preferred care home, or need a social care package.
Care homes will be paid 25 per cent more than the standard rate for council-funded residents in order to accommodate these patients, said Mr Yousaf.
He conceded that the plan could see patients moved into homes which were not their family's "first or even second choice".
There are currently more than 1,700 people in hospital who are experiencing 'delayed discharge' - meaning they are continuing to occupy beds for days or weeks after they are ready to leave hospital.
The problem is has been blamed for overcrowding and ambulance handover delays outside A&E.
More to follow
