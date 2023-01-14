What is it?

A computer port connectivity expanding docking station.

Good points?

It features three USB-A ports, one HDMI port, one VGA port, one Ethernet port, one audio jack, and one SD card reader. It also includes a built-in 60W Power Delivery (PD) charger, which means you can use it to charge your laptop or other devices that support PD.

All ports and features are provided through a single high-speed USB-C connection which make this device a convenient and versatile option.

Measuring a mere 12 x 8.6 x 2.2 cm (4.7 x 3.4 x 0.9 in), these slender dimensions make it very portable. It also has a sleek and stylish design, with a brushed aluminium finish.

One of the things I really appreciate about this docking station is the fact that it has three USB-A ports. This is really convenient if you need to connect multiple devices, such as a mouse, keyboard, and external hard drive.

The HDMI and VGA ports are also useful if you need to connect to a larger display or projector.

The Ethernet port is a great feature if you need a stable and fast internet connection, especially if you work remotely or need to transfer large files.

Bad points?

It’s expensive for a computer accessory and will limit the device to corporate environments.

Best for ...

Those who need to connect multiple devices to their computers, or for those who work with a laptop remotely without an ethernet port.

Avoid if ...

You just need extra connectivity ports as a USB hub would suffice at a fraction of the cost.

Score: 9/10.

Ugreen USB-C Multifunction Docking Station, £329.99 (amazon.co.uk)