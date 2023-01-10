A man has been arrested in connection with a crash which closed Scotland's most dangerous road for four hours on Monday.

The A9 was closed to traffic in both directions after the crash involving a car and lorry near Aviemore shortly after 4:30pm.

A diversion was put in place via the B9152. The road then reopened to traffic around 8:30pm.

One man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Police confirmed that one man has been arrested in connection with the incident and that enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A9 near Aviemore shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, 9 January.

“One man has been taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”