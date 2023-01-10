A major retrospective of work by Peter Howson will offer a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to see works by the renowned painter, a curator has said.
The exhibition, which opens at Edinburgh’s City Art Centre in May, will bring together about 100 works spanning the artist’s career, many never seen before in Scotland.
Howson, born in London in 1958, studied at Glasgow School of Art and was appointed official British war artist for Bosnia in 1993.
David Patterson, City Art Centre Curatorial and Conservation Manager, has been planning the exhibition since 2019, working closely with Howson and his London gallery.
READ MORE: Iconic London restaurant announces opening date for first Scottish site
Mr Patterson said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see works assembled from public and private collections.
“This retrospective will illustrate Peter’s consummate skill in a range of media and explore his religious work as well as his graphic responses to recent global events including the Covid pandemic and war in Ukraine.”
The exhibition, When the Apple Ripens: Peter Howson at 65: A Retrospective, opens at the centre on Market Street, Edinburgh, on May 27 2023 and runs until October 1 this year.
Howson has previously shown at the City Art Centre, with his critically acclaimed solo exhibition devoted to Scotland’s patron saint Andrew displayed there in 2007.
He was a focal member of the group of young artists to emerge from the Glasgow School of Art during the 1980s, dubbed the New Glasgow Boys, and is considered one of his generation’s leading figurative painters.
The artist, who lives in Glasgow, studied at Glasgow School of Art from 1975-77, and returned in 1979 to complete a Masters degree.
In 1985, he was made the Artist in Residence at the University of St Andrews and also became a part-time tutor at Glasgow School of Art.
He was made an OBE for services to visual arts in 2009.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here