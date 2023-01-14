What’s the story?

The Last of Us.

Isn’t that a video game?

Affirmative. But now it is a TV adaptation of a video game.

A bit like The Witcher?

You are on the right lines. The Last of Us – based on the PlayStation hit about a man and a teenage girl travelling through the US during a zombie apocalypse – is already being billed as one of the must-see telly events of 2023.

Blimey. It’s only January …

Correct. The HBO series is fast racking up high praise from early reviewers. Rolling Stone says it is “a finer version of The Walking Dead”, with Empire describing it as “a masterpiece”.

What’s the premise?

The Last of Us is set 20 years after a parasitic fungus has destroyed modern civilisation. It follows hardened smuggler Joel who has been tasked with escorting 14-year-old Ellie, who has a rare immunity to the infection, across the country.

Who is in the cast?

Game of Thrones alumni Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star as Joel and Ellie. The stellar line-up includes Nick Offerman, known for playing no-nonsense Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation; Murray Bartlett from The White Lotus; and Melanie Lynskey of Yellowjackets fame.

When can I watch?

The Last of Us premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW, Monday, 2am and 9pm.