All flights in the United States have been grounded due to a glitch in a system that alerts pilots to potential hazards.
The Federal Aviation Authority said there was an issue with the Notice to Air Missions system and grounded all flights until 9am Eastern Time (14.00 UK time).
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, with the White House press office saying: "There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes.
Read More: Call for minister intervention as Scotland's most notorious road shuts for 7th day
"The FAA will provide regular updates."
Planes currently in the air are expected to be allowed to land but no flights will depart until the situation is resolved.
American Airlines said: "An FAA outage is impacting all flights including all carriers. We sincerely appreciate your patience as they work to resolve this."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here