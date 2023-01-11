All flights in the United States have been grounded due to a glitch in a system that alerts pilots to potential hazards.

The Federal Aviation Authority said there was an issue with the Notice to Air Missions system and grounded all flights until 9am Eastern Time (14.00 UK time).

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, with the White House press office saying: "There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes.

"The FAA will provide regular updates."

Planes currently in the air are expected to be allowed to land but no flights will depart until the situation is resolved.

American Airlines said: "An FAA outage is impacting all flights including all carriers. We sincerely appreciate your patience as they work to resolve this."