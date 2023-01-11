The football shirt worn by Jim Baxter during Scotland’s famous victory over England in 1967 could fetch up to £60,000 when it goes up for auction next month.
The number six jersey was worn by Scottish footballing legend “Slim Jim” for the game at Wembley which Scotland won 3-2, ending an unbeaten run of 19 matches by the then world champions.
The game, in which Baxter famously put on an impromptu display of keepie uppie skills, is considered one of the finest moments in Scottish football.
Baxter played just two more games for Scotland before retiring from football in 1970.
READ MORE: Raith Rovers reward Lewis Vaughan with testimonial after 11 years of service
He died in 2001 aged 61.
The shirt has been on display at Rangers’ Ibrox stadium in Glasgow for 10 years, but is now being put up for sale by Mark Deighan on behalf of his father Jimmy McGarrity.
Mr McGarrity was gifted the shirt by his friend and former Chelsea player Alan Hudson, who in turn got it from the late England star Alan Ball.
Mr Deighan said: “The jersey has been in our family for over 40 years. Unfortunately my dad has not been well for some time and we decided that the time was right to sell the jersey to help him to do some of the things and see some of the places he has talked about over the years.”
Some of Baxter’s sporting medals and trophies will also be auctioned off in the sale in Glasgow on Friday February 3.
James Bruce, sporting specialist at auctioneers McTear’s, said: “This is a hugely significant piece of Scottish football history and arguably the most important Scotland football jersey ever to come to auction.
“To defeat the world champions in such dominant fashion was a remarkable feat, and one that cemented Jim Baxter’s reputation as one of the world’s great midfielders.
“The iconic scene in which Baxter runs down the touchline while juggling the ball, is loved by football fans across the globe and is a joy to behold. Indeed, former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, commented ‘it could have been set to music’.”
Show less
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here