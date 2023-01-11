The Scottish Government has been urged to take the Caledonian Sleeper into public ownership when Serco's contract ends in the summer.

A sleeper service between Glasgow and London has run since 1873, with Serco awarded the franchise in 2014.

The company pledged to invest £100m in new trains, with its contract due to run until 2030.

However, in October last year the Scottish Government announced that it would end the contract on June 25, 2023.

Now the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers' union (RMT) has urged Holyrood to follow what it did with ScotRail and take the service into public ownership.

Read More: Multi-million-pound ScotRail trains contract awarded to French company

The union said that the Serco service reported a £7.5m profit for the last year, while also stating in its accounts that contractual arrangements beyond June 2023 include a ‘potential direct award to the Company’.

The RMT expressed its fear that could mean the Scottish Government was planning to award Serco a new contract for the franchise.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The Caledonian Sleeper is a vital part of the travel infrastructure between England and Scotland.

“It must be taken into public ownership so a first class service can be provided which will encourage the travelling public to use rail for overnight journeys.

“The system of contracting out is corrupt, with public money used as a means to ensure profits and shareholder dividends.

"The Scottish government must do the right thing and bring the Caledonian Sleeper into public ownership as soon as possible."