Scottish literature has lost an outstanding bilingual poet with the death last month at 80 of Aonghas MacNeacail. Here is a love poem by him which reaches to the stars with energy and emotion even in translation (how enviable to enjoy it in its Gaelic form also). With his partner Gerda Stevenson, poet and actor, the high talents of the two have added lustre to the nation’s creative scene. One of MacNeacail’s endearing idiosyncrasies is a disdain for capital letters, even in the personal pronoun “I”.
LESLEY DUNCAN
TONIGHT YOU BEING FROM ME
although the journey of the stars
were between you and me
the thread of silk will not decay
that bound you to me
that tied me to you,
and tonight you being from me
i am in darkness
sending words to you
my heart’s cargo
heavy dark words without shape,
vowel and consonant
multiplying to sense,
as the foliage of trees
bends their branches,
in darkness
in the breeze
leaves sporting their green
first flicker of dawn
A-NOCHD IS TU BHUAM
ged a bhiodh cuairt nan reul
eadar mi is tu
cha chrion an snath-sioda
a cheangail mi riut,
agus a-nochd is tu bhuam
tha mi san dubhar
cur bhriathran thugad
luchd mo chridhe
faclan trom dorcha gun chruth,
foghair is connrag
a’ siolachadh gu ciall,
mar a tha duilleach nan craobh
a’ cromadh nan geug,
anns an doilleir
san oiteag
a’ mireadh an guirme
priobadh na camhanaich
Poem from Oideachadh Ceart, Polygon 1997, and The Edinburgh Book of Twentieth-Century Scottish Poetry, EUP 2005.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here