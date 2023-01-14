Scottish literature has lost an outstanding bilingual poet with the death last month at 80 of Aonghas MacNeacail. Here is a love poem by him which reaches to the stars with energy and emotion even in translation (how enviable to enjoy it in its Gaelic form also). With his partner Gerda Stevenson, poet and actor, the high talents of the two have added lustre to the nation’s creative scene. One of MacNeacail’s endearing idiosyncrasies is a disdain for capital letters, even in the personal pronoun “I”.

LESLEY DUNCAN

 

TONIGHT YOU BEING FROM ME

although the journey of the stars

were between you and me

the thread of silk will not decay

that bound you to me

that tied me to you,

and tonight you being from me

i am in darkness

sending words to you

my heart’s cargo

heavy dark words without shape,

vowel and consonant

multiplying to sense,

as the foliage of trees

bends their branches,

in darkness

in the breeze

leaves sporting their green

first flicker of dawn

 

A-NOCHD IS TU BHUAM

ged a bhiodh cuairt nan reul

eadar mi is tu

cha chrion an snath-sioda

a cheangail mi riut,

agus a-nochd is tu bhuam

tha mi san dubhar

cur bhriathran thugad

luchd mo chridhe

faclan trom dorcha gun chruth,

foghair is connrag

a’ siolachadh gu ciall,

mar a tha duilleach nan craobh

a’ cromadh nan geug,

anns an doilleir

san oiteag

a’ mireadh an guirme

priobadh na camhanaich

Poem from Oideachadh Ceart, Polygon 1997, and The Edinburgh Book of Twentieth-Century Scottish Poetry, EUP 2005.