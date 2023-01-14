This is a beautifully light dish, perfect for a starter at a dinner party. The best of Scottish seafood using lobster and salmon make the perfect textured mousse.

Serves 4

Ingredients

Pressed Leeks – 1 day in advance

3-4 Leeks – White part only – Reserve the tops

2 Litres water

80g Salt

Leek Mayonnaise

Leek tops – Thinly sliced

Mayonnaise

Salmon & lobster Mousse

100g Cooked lobster meat – chopped into small pieces

100g Smoked salmon – chopped into small pieces

2tbsp Crème Fraiche

½ lemon zest

1 x Lemon – Juiced

Chives

Salt

Garnish

Mixed leaves / frisse lettuce

Pear

Method

To begin prepare the leeks. Remove the dark green tops, wash the white part and pierce each leek with a cocktail stick all throughout. Bring the water and salt to the boil in a pan big enough to fit the whole leeks if possible. Place in the leeks and cover – cook for 15-20mins until soft. Remove from the water and allow to cool slightly on a rack. Line a loaf tin with a layer of cling film and place the leeks inside, removing any strayed layers. Cling film the top and press down with a heavy weight. Refrigerate overnight.

For the mayonnaise thinly sliced the green parts of the leek, boil in water for approx. 1 minute. Allow to cool then blend with mayonnaise in a blender.

To make the salmon and lobster mousse mix all the ingredients together in a bowl with a touch of salt.

To plate, turn out the pressed leeks, carefully slice with cling film on then remove once cut. Add the mousse, the mayonnaise and garnish with sliced pear and mixed leaves.