The Rocca Group, Edinburgh & St Andrews

The Michelin-starred restaurant group is offering 30% off food (a la carte menus only) from January 11 to January 31. Valid at The Seafood Restaurant in St Andrews and at Rico’s and Ciao and The Broughton in Edinburgh all day Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 12pm to 3pm on Saturdays.

IG: @theroccagroup

 

Antonietta, Edinburgh

Newly opened Italian restaurant Antonietta on Leith Walk is taking the strain off people’s wallets by offering 50% off the food bill with advance bookings. Available from January 5-25 when dining on the a la carte menu.

IG: @antonietta_edinburgh

 

Chaophraya. Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen

For a limited time, you can enjoy Thai food favourites at a fraction of the cost at Chaophraya across Scotland. Throughout January, get 30% off your a la carte food bill from 12-5pm on Sundays-Wednesdays until January 31.

IG: chaophraya_glasgow

 

Cranside Kitchen, Glasgow

Foodies can still choose from up to seven restaurants with 50% off food until January 31. While visiting, choose from street food brands Romanos, Halloumi, Pokebowl, and Asian street food brand XI’AN – remember to quote “January Offer” when booking online.

IG @cransidekitchen

 

Gusto, Edinburgh

This January, Gusto’s Gold Rewards members can enjoy 50% off Gusto dishes. Available January 3-27, Monday to Thursday all day and Friday until 5pm when you dine on their a la carte or party set menus.

IG: @gustorestaurants