Stephen Watts – Journeys Across Breath

18 January. Entry free. Scottish Poetry Library, 5 Crichton’s Close, Edinburgh, EH8 8DT.

This exhibition collects poems from the extraordinary career of one of the UK’s most significant poets, Stephen Watts. Visitors can discover all of Watts’s published works between 1975 and 2005, as well as a number of unpublished pieces appearing for the very first time.

https://tickets.scottishpoetrylibrary.org.uk/event/764:66/764:129/

Maud Sulter: Memory & Identity Exhibition

15 January. Entry from £8.50. Pollok House, 2060 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G43 1AT.

Don’t miss this final opportunity to see Maud Sulter: Memory and Identity at Pollok House, right. Discover Sulter’s career across visual art, poetry and writing. Visitors can also enjoy a talk followed by a Q&A session with Susannah Thompson, an art historian, writer and art critic based in Glasgow.

eventbrite.co.uk

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/maud-sulter-memory-identity-exhibition-talk-with-prof-susannah-thompson-tickets-487475240567

A Still Life?

14 January-23 April. Entry free. Aberdeen Art Gallery, Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1FQ.

This exhibition, below, explores a small selection of still lifes from Aberdeen Art Gallery’s collection that were created by women artists including Vanessa Bell and Mary Armour. The exhibition runs until the spring to coincide with Women’s History Month in March.

https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM/whats-aberdeen-art-galleries-and-museums/still-life

Visit to the Print Room

18 January. Entry from £10 (booking essential). Prints and Drawings Study Room, Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, 73 & 75 Belford Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DR.

The prints and drawings collection within the National Galleries comprises over 60,000 works of art on paper ranging from the 1400s to the present day. During this hour of discovery, visitors can discover outstanding drawings and watercolours as well as learning about many different aspects of prints and printmaking.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/event/visit-print-room-5

Open Up to Right Here

14-27 January. Entry free. Sett Studios, 127 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, EH6 8NP.

This exhibition centres around the film Surveillance Footage by Agatha Scaggiante. The film is composed of excerpts of open-source CCTV video feeds from around the world accessed from the artist’s computer. Complementing it are works by several other artists who explore the fact and process of observation.

https://www.artrabbit.com/events/open-up-to-right-here

Ten Years of Modern Masters

14-28 January. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6H2.

This exhibition includes career highlights from celebrated Scottish artists including Joan Eardley and James Morrison. Visitors are also able to explore the gallery’s history and extensive back catalogue which includes academic notes and information from the unique archive.

http://www.scottish-gallery.co.uk/

Conditions of Carriage

14-21 January. Entry free. Glasgow School of Art, 167 Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G3 6RQ.

A documentation of two experimental drawing workshops led by Robert McCormack and Council Baby, this show includes sketchbooks and drawings resulting from those workshops, which were staged on the Glasgow SPT subway in 2022. Participants carried out various drawing exercises in transit.

https://gsaexhibitions.wordpress.com/2022/12/12/conditions-of-carriage-curated-by-council-baby-and-robert-mccormack/

Pavlovka Pinhole Photography Festival

14 January-12 February. Entry free. Aberdeen Art Gallery, Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1FQ.

The Pavlovka Pinhole Festival was established in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine to celebrate the playfulness, surprise and magic of pinhole photography. As a gesture of solidarity with colleagues working in museums and galleries in Ukraine, this exhibition features 40 works by 13 artists from previous festivals.

https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM/whats-aberdeen-art-galleries-and-museums/pavlovka-pinhole-photography-festival

Re-framing the Collection

14-29 January. Entry free. Aberdeen Art Gallery, Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1FQ.

In this exhibition, gallery shares its approach to tackling offensive and discriminatory language in object titles, and its efforts to bring new and varied voices into the interpretation and curation of the collection. Removing offensive language from the titles and descriptions of artworks is part of the process, and re-naming enables them to share new discoveries about the collection.

https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM/whats-aberdeen-art-galleries-and-museums/re-framing-collection

Jerwood Art Fund Makers Open

14 January-5 March. Entry free. Aberdeen Art Gallery, Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1FQ.

The biennial Jerwood Art Fund Makers Open showcases the most exciting new work by early-career artists and makers based in the UK. The makers explore some common themes across their works such as the relationship between digital technology and traditional techniques, the potential of repetition in making, the power of tools and the rich history of material practices.

https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM/whats-aberdeen-art-galleries-and-museums/jerwood-art-fund-makers-open

Charlotte Cohen