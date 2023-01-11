Scotland’s biggest health board has told patients they will have to wait for non-urgent elective procedures as it prioritises urgent treatment and cancer care.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde on Wednesday apologised to patients as it announced a pause to non-urgent elective procedures and pledged to “make every possible effort to offer them an alternative date at the first opportunity”.

The health board’s announcement came a day after Health Secretary Humza Yousaf gave the health service an extra £8 million of taxpayers’ money to help it deal with the “extraordinary pressures” in the midst of the “single most challenging winter that the NHS in Scotland has ever faced”.

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “Our services, like the whole of NHS Scotland, are facing major pressures, including significant Covid, flu and norovirus cases, and our staff are doing all they can to meet this demand.

“To support our A&E departments, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has taken the decision to pause non-urgent elective procedures to prioritise urgent treatment and cancer care.

“This decision was not taken lightly and is under constant review.

“We would like to apologise to patients waiting for an elective procedure. We will make every possible effort to offer them an alternative date at the first opportunity.”

The health board follows NHS Arran and Ayrshire and NHS Borders in taking the step as pressure on the health service increases.