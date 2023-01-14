Dear Sir or Madam
There was a time, not so very long ago, when I could assume that felicitation would have covered all of you. Not now, of course. That leads to a minefield I should probably steer well clear of.
The observation is prompted by recent correspondence concerning formality in letter writing. It started with R Russell Smith of Largs referring to himself as “Yours Truly”. That was followed by David Miller of Milngavie noting that “correspondence in times past in the form of typed letters, often ended with ‘Yours sincerely’. Should the correspondence become acrimonious, the ending quickly changed to ‘Yours faithfully’.”
David L Smith of Newton Mearns then recalled a letter his father received in the early 1960s which began with “I am directed by Their Lords Commissioners of The Admiralty to advise you” and closed with “I remain your humble and obedient servant”.
I admire the charm of that last phrase. I have never had a humble and obedient servant, though of course my wife has (in the form of Yours Truly; no relation to R Russell Smith).
Looking through the last few letters to have arrived in our email inbox, we have a Madam/Sir, two Sir/Madams, a Sir, a Dear Sir, three Dear Editors, a Hello, 23 which just crack on without valediction, and an outlier, “Please consider for publication”.
Does, I wonder, the formality mentioned above, now old-fashioned, display a mindset which can inform the tone of the letter? I have yet to receive one which begins “Dear Sir – You are a waste of oxygen. You should go outside and apologise to the trees”, but have had several displaying such sentiments (not just about me, I hasten to add) which just bash straight on with the invective.
Regular readers will know that no matter the form of address that is employed, or the sign-off, we aim to keep the tone of our debates relatively civil.
The Herald is a quality broadsheet and we don’t like, for example, to go around calling people morons, no matter how idiotic they might appear.
Above all, we have robust disagreements amongst ourselves, but we don’t allow gratuitous insults of our correspondents. If you write a letter to The Herald, you will be treated with respect (though you should not expect reverence). Terms like Bojo and Wee Krankie have their place, but that place is on social media and the tabloids, not here. And we use honorifics such as Mr Sunak, Ms Sturgeon, Sir Keir.
Incidentally, while we’re talking of overt politeness, I once, many years ago, was in possession of a letter which ended with “P.S. Please excuse pencil.” It was written on toilet paper.
Yours truthfully.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here