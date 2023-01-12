An event set up to raise cash for the charity formed by Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir has already hit the £1 million mark.
The 2023 Doddie Aid event passed the milestone just 11 days into the six-week campaign to raise cash for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, funding research into motor neurone disease (MND).
Weir died from MND in November aged 52.
Doddie Aid is a mass participation event, encouraging people to get active while raising money over the six weeks.
READ MORE: Scottish restaurant crowned best in UK
Olympic champion Dame Katherine Grainger and former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright will lead a star-studded line-up of rowers for the flagship event of Doddie Aid 2023 – The Doddie Aid Britannia Regatta.
The regatta will see eight teams of celebrities competing on The Royal Yacht Britannia near Edinburgh to see who can row the furthest in three hours.
Dame Katherine, who is also chair of UK Sport, said: “Doddie Aid is an amazing event that brings so many people together through a shared passion for exercise, teamwork, camaraderie, and commitment to helping find a cure for MND.
“As the first event since Doddie’s death, this year’s event, of course, takes on added significance, and the tens of thousands of people already signed up and racking up miles shows how much people care.
“The Doddie Aid Britannia Regatta is the perfect focal point for Doddie Aid 2023, and will embody so much of what Doddie stood for – hard work and unbridled fun. I know Sir Chris Hoy has been pulling out all the stops to get the cyclists involved, so now it’s time for the rowers to make their mark for Doddie.”
The Doddie Aid Britannia Regatta is open to teams competing remotely across the UK, with participants able to keep up via a live-stream from the top deck of the Royal Yacht Britannia, with a leaderboard and prizes for those wishing to join and support from home.
Jill Douglas, chief executive of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and Weir’s close friend, said: “We are absolutely blown away by the amazing efforts of thousands of fundraisers taking part in Doddie Aid 2023 – they are all truly remarkable.
“The hard work doesn’t stop here and with four weeks still to go in Doddie Aid 2023, we want as many people as possible to sign up and help raise as much money as we can for vital MND research in memory of the great man.
“Every pound we raise is another step towards his goal of ending MND.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here