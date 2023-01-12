A Scots glen has been named fourth in The New York Times’ '52 places in the world' for travellers to visit in 2023.

The annual guide to the world's most awe-inspiring destinations, which is a special feature from The Times's Travel section, traditionally draws on New York Times editors, reporters and contributors for travel recommendations for the upcoming year ahead.

This year’s edition focuses on the depth of our drive to explore the world and asks why we travel.

Topping the list is London in first place, followed by the city of Morioka in Japan and Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park on the Utah-Arizona state line.

Fourth place goes to Scoland’s Kilmartin Glen, which The New York Times regards as a “misty Scottish Stonehenge, with all of the mystery and far fewer visitors”.

The glen, located between Oban and Lochgilphead, is described by The Times as a “verdant valley on Scotland’s wild west coast” that, despite being “one of the most significant prehistoric sites in Britain” is “largely off the visitor circuit”.

This #StandingStoneSunday we're off to visit Temple Wood Stone Circle in Kilmartin Glen.



Plan your trip to this complex ritual and funerary site that was in use for more than 2,000 years. https://t.co/6cePYz5Zdz @kilmartinmuseum pic.twitter.com/Kx6ZCzK5Sc — Historic Scotland (@welovehistory) August 28, 2022

Visitors to the glen are encouraged to “wander among majestic stone circles, standing slabs that jut from the earth, burial cairns and rock carvings of concentric rings” and stay at “moody 16th-century Kilmartin Castle” for “full immersion into the Scotland of yore”.

The listing also references Kilmartin Museum, which is set to reopen in 2023 with new visitor experiences and upgraded collections and learning facilities.

