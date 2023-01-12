A man has died after falling at Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

Police were called to the airport around 12:10pm on Wednesday, January 11, to a report of a man falling.

Emergency services also attended. Sadly, a 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports suggest the man was an employee at Prestwick Airport and fell from a hydraulic platform while a cargo plane was being unloaded.

Police said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances into the death and that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 12.10pm on Wednesday, 11 January, to a report of a man falling at Prestwick Airport.

“Emergency services attended and the 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”