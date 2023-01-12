Officials have confirmed that quarantine controls are in place around an Aberdeenshire property following an outbreak of avian flu.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed at a premises near Fraserburgh on Thursday.

A three kilometre 'protection zone' has been put in place around the premises in Ord Of Cardno, Memsie, Fraserburgh.

Officials say that in order to limit the further spread of disease a surveillance zone of 10 kilometre has also been put in place around the infected premises.

The protection zone and surveillance zone took effect from 19:05pm on January 12.

Within these zones, a range of different controls are now in place, including restrictions on the movement of mammals, birds, eggs, poultry meat and carcases - to prevent any further spread of disease.