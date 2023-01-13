The car journey from Munich Airport to Schliersee takes just 45 minutes, and yet with each passing second as the urban landscape morphs into rolling hills and quaint roadside villages, there’s a sense of calm in realising how far away we are soon to be from any kind of fast-paced city living.

Our destination is a small lakeside town in the district of Miesbach in Bavaria filled with character and charm and highly regarded as a destination to focus on wellness and relaxation.

While ornate wooden buildings, sleepy streets and the picturesque St Sixtus church in the centre of Schliersee could be taken straight from the pages of a fairy tale, a little exploration soon shows that there is much more to discover in this magical place.

Where to stay

Just off the main road that runs through the town, the Karma Bavaria resort lies nestled into the alpine landscape with rooms ranging from one bedroom to family-friendly suites or private apartments outwith the main building.

It’s the perfect base for any Bavarian adventure with knowledgeable and enthusiastic staff at hand to help with suggestions for how to make the most of your visit.

Unlike other hotels in Schliersee, its doors are open all year around instead of being closed over a quieter winter season and the team deftly make the most of that opportunity ensuring the resort operates as of hub of activity for guests.

A tranquil wellness area complete with a sauna, steam room and jacuzzi is open throughout the day while a neighbouring games room offers lively entertainment thanks to the unlikely addition of a miniature bowling alley and pool tables.

Like all of the rooms at the Karma Resort, the onsite Karmasee restaurant overlooks a moody scene of misty hills which serves as a fitting backdrop for a menu showcasing local produce including a venison dish with seasonal game sourced from a nearby butcher or a three-course tasting affair infused with the flavours of Slyrs Whisky.

The hotel’s Wolpertinger bar (named after a mythical Bavarian creature that is a cross between a rabbit, deer and duck) is the heart of the operation, hosting tastings for its own selection of German wines or raucous evenings of bingo that see every seat filled.

When to go

Schliersee and the surrounding areas are said to be at their best in the height of summer when the lake that shares its name is buzzing with activity as outdoor enthusiasts try their hands at water sports or set out on boat trips.

The off-season period, however, has its own appeal with plenty of opportunities to explore the picture-perfect streets without throngs of fellow tourists.

As the weather turns colder, the town prepares for a boost in footfall over Christmas, when a blanket of snow will transform the neighbourhood into a sparkling winter scene that’s guaranteed to fit the bill for an enchanting festive getaway.

What to eat

For traditional Bavarian and Austrian fare served with no fuss, visit Ratskeller Restaurant at Schliersee’s town hall.

Crispy pork is served alongside fluffy potato dumplings and cabbage while a hearty risotto laced with pumpkin seed oil provides ample fuel for a day’s explorations. Another must is is to indulge in the simple pleasure of thick fried potatoes washed down with a pint of local brew in the restaurant’s beer garden.

Elsewhere an unexpected taste of the Mediterranean and a warm welcome can be found at Greek restaurant Jianni’s with sharing plates, souvlaki and patsa dishes.

What to do

Test your Skiing skills

Over the winter months, skiing and snow sports are a huge draw to the nearby Spitzingsee area with resorts like the Spitzingsee-Tegernsee catering to all abilities from tentative first-timers to seasoned pros looking to tackle more ambitious slopes.

Discover the capital city of Bavaria

A train journey of just one hour will transport you directly from Schliersee to Munich, a city full of history and culture.

Whether it’s theatre shows, a stroll through the busy shopping streets or the irresistible draw of the Christmas markets as the smell of candied almonds and glühwein fills the air that tempts you to make the journey, it’s well worth making use of the excellent public transport links.

Visit the Waterfalls of Josefstal

On the southern side of Lake Schliersee in Neuhaus, the Waterfalls of Josefstal are a highlight for any day of sightseeing.

The small set of waterfalls tumbles down rocky terrain into an otherworldly mist which is immensely satisfying to discover without having to stray too far from the beaten path.

The site is reached by a short walk from Josefstaler Strasse with a route that is well suited to families or less experienced hikers.

Explore by Bike

While many choose to rent a car for their time in Bavaria, if the weather is favourable there is no better way to take in the stunning natural surroundings than from the saddle of a bicycle.

That being said, the steep hills are not for the faint of heart and the option of securing an electric bike for the day is popular among visitors, allowing for the same experience without risking having legs of lead for the remainder of the holiday.

Tour the Slyrs Distillery

You’ll find Slyrs whiskies available to purchase in most shops and restaurants across the area and a trip to the main HQ serves as a fascinating insight into the distilling process.

The distillery is said to have taken its name from a monastery founded in Schliersee by a group of five Scottish and Irish monks in the year 779, and tour are available with plenty of opportunity to sample the “liquid gold” that is claimed to be Germany’s finest single malt.

Experience the buzz of Tegernsee

Like Schliersee, the town of Tegernsee shares its name with the lake that it surrounds, but it is substantially larger with a cluster of boutique shops, coffee shops and Michelin-starred dining options such as the Restaurant Überfahrt.

It’s a sleeker, more fashionable “big sister” sort of destination, which truly comes alive in the evening.

See the castle that inspired Walt Disney

It will take some time to drive there, but one of Bavaria’s most famous attractions is the Neuschwanstein Castle. Commissioned by the “mad king” Ludwig in the 19th century, it is said to have inspired The Sleeping Beauty castle’s design in Disneyland as well as appearing in film favourites such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. This is a real bucket-list excursion.