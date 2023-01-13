A plane had to be written off as a result of damage sustained to both propellors, engines and airframe after landing at a Scots airport.
The damage was detailed in a newly published report into the crash by the Air Accident Investigation Branch, which investigates civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents within the UK.
The aircraft, a Piper PA-34-200T, had completed a final training flight on a multi-engine pilot (MEP) course at Dundee Airport when disaster struck on June 1, 2022.
The report notes that, after a normal landing, “the aircraft began to wobble, listed to the right and the propeller on the right engine and the right wing struck the runway”.
The instructor took control of the aircraft from the student pilot and brought it a halt, with both occupants managing to escape unhurt. On exiting the aircraft, the report notes that “it was clear the right main landing had collapsed”.
The plane suffered damage to both propellors, engines and airframe as a result of the collapsed landing gear.
The report notes that engineers from the maintenance organisation responsible for the aircraft checked the “entire hydraulic and electrical system” but were unable to find any faults.
There was also no evidence of failure of the main and nose landing gear down lock safety mechanism and switches.
The plane was “subsequently not repaired as the aircraft has been written off by the insurers”, the report added.
