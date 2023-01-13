THE world's largest commercial passenger plane will return to Glasgow Airport this year.
Emirates' popular Dubai service will once again be served by the iconic Airbus A380 from Thursday, March 26.
The aircraft, which was last in service at Glasgow in September 2019, is being reintroduced due to the increased demand for Emirates' only daily route between Scotland and Dubai.
Standing at more than 24 metres high and with a wingspan of nearly 80 metres, the A380 has been a huge draw when it has operated on the Glasgow Dubai route, which commenced on April 10, 2004.
This is the third time the airport will welcome the A380, which was first visited on April 10, 2014 to celebrate Emirates' 10th anniversary.
In April 2019, the aircraft also made Scottish aviation history by becoming the first A380 to form part of a scheduled service anywhere in Scotland.
Matt Hazelwood, chief commercial officer at AGS Airports Ltd, which owns Glasgow Airport, said: "The decision by Emirates to re-introduce the A380 is tremendous for Glasgow and the West of Scotland and a great way to start 2023.
"Each time this iconic aircraft comes to Glasgow it is a significant moment for Scotland’s aviation industry, but this announcement is particularly special and a real endorsement from Emirates as we continue to rebuild the vital connectivity that is so important to the region.
"It is yet another milestone in Glasgow Airport’s near 20-year relationship with Emirates and I look forward to welcoming back this tremendous aircraft in March."
The Dubai service has been one of Glasgow Airport's biggest success stories, carrying more than 5.5 million passengers across Emirates’ global network, which now covers 125 destinations.
