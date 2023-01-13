A 40-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash in Midlothian.
The collision involved a black Suzuki motorbike and a white Kia Sportage car and it occurred at around 1.25pm on Thursday on the A702 at Boghall, near Penicuik.
Emergency services attended the incident and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
READ MORE: Plane crash at Scots airport sees aircraft written off due to damage
Crash investigation work took place until around 6pm on Thursday, when the road was reopened.
Police officers in the area are now appealing for any information members of the public may have about the incident.
Sergeant Iain McIntrye said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and our inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are ongoing.
“I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened and anyone driving in the area who has dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to please get in touch.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here