Wintry showers are expected to create icy conditions across parts of Scotland on Sunday, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a lengthy yellow warning for snow and ice across northern Scotland from 2pm on Sunday through to 10am on Wednesday.

A yellow warning is also in place for ice covering southern Scotland from 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday, and warns that “wintry showers” will lead to “difficult driving conditions” due to slippery surfaces.

The Met Office said: “A few centimetres of snow are likely at low levels over a given 24-hour period, with the potential for 10cm-15cm above 200 metres, especially across parts of the Highlands. Ice will be an additional hazard.”

Residents are urged to take care as there may be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times.

The forecaster said: “By Sunday most of the UK will be in the northerly airflow, with lower temperatures spreading further south overnight.

“Showers will fall increasingly as sleet and snow in the north, even to lower levels. Some showers further south and west, and perhaps a more persistent spell of rain overnight into Monday, could also turn to sleet and snow, mainly over high ground such as the Brecon Beacons, Exmoor and Dartmoor.

“Overnight frost will become more widespread by Monday night, with overnight temperatures below 0C across much of the UK.

“Temperatures could get down to minus 10C in sheltered glens, or across high ground areas of Scotland where there is lying snow.”