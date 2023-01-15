The ashes of Scottish acting great Robbie Coltrane have been scattered in his ‘beloved’ New York.
The Harry Potter and Cracker star passed away on October 14 aged 72.
Coltrane’s son Spencer McMillan bid one last goodbye to his father by taking his ashes around Manhattan.
Joining him was American director and screenwriter Amos Poe, who cast Coltrane cast Coltrane in 1981 thriller Subway Riders.
The director took to Instagram to share the news that took part in the emotive occasion in The Big Apple with the actor’s son.
He posted showing the pair scatter Coltrane’s ashes in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, with the caption: “Look at who stopped by, like the lost Scottish son of sorts, Spencer McMillan. He bring his father’s - Robbie Coltrane - ashes to spread in his beloved New York. Honored and befitting. First stop Washington Square Park…. then Katz’s deli, pastrami counter… the Film Forum…”
Rutherglen-born star Coltrane, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.
He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.
