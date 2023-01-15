Tributes have poured in for acclaimed Scottish chef and forager Gary Goldie following his sudden death at the age of 48.

A former Medaille D’Or winner and recipient of three AA rosettes during his time as Chef de Cuisine at Ardanaiseig Hotel in Taynuilt, Goldie was named Scotland’s Chef of the Year in 2011.

During the fifteen years he spent at Ardanaiseig, Gary built a glowing reputation for his interest in wild and foraged foods.

Over the years, he done several stages in different European restaurants that shared his passion for foraging, including the famous Noma in Copenhagen and In de Wulf in Belgium.

He continued to break food boundaries at his own self-titled restaurant in Oban, before he took up the role as head chef at the Scottish Borders Brewery.

As an internationally-renowned master forager he was also instrumental in sparking the wild food scene in Scotland, and supplied top restaurants across the country with wild foods.

In recent times he was involved with Taste of Argyll Kitchen in Oban.

Paying tribute to their former Head Chef, Ardanaiseig Hotel wrote: It is with great sadness we heard of the passing of our former Head Chef Gary Goldie.

"Gary and his family were for many years a staple in the daily life of Ardanaiseig.

"Attaining 3 rosettes and Head Chef of the Year at the Scottish Hotel of the Year Awards among some of his commendations.

“Gary was very passionate about cooking; that’s clear to anyone who met him and his love of foraging kept the menus interesting and vibrant. The loss of his talent and knowledge will be felt across hospitality.

Very saddened by the passing of Gary Goldie. He was a fantastic guest on You Call That Radio a few times and I was lucky enough to book him for various events from Audio Soup to Loch Lomond Boat Party & Gallus Adventures to name a few. Please donate or RT https://t.co/BYA8PRg6g5 — YouCallThatRadio (@YouCallThatRad1) January 10, 2023

“Gary’s biggest passion was, of course, his family who we all hold dear in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Rest in Peace Chef.”

Goldie was also involved in the Scottish music scene as part of hip hop group The Jakeybytez.

The band paid an emotional tribute to Goldie, writing: “It's took us all a few days to process the sad news that our friend and brother Gary Goldie has passed away. We shared some amazing times in the studio, chilling together and doing gigs across the land!

“He had such a passionate personality that was infectious to anyone he spent time with and many a time we watched in awe as he just freestyle a verse in one take or whipped us up delicious food with ingredients none of us knew existed!

“He opened his door to us many a time and since we all first met all those years ago has considered us as brothers just like we did him.

“We send our love and power to Garys Friends and Family at this hard time and want to assure them our door is always open for a chat and support!

“Much Love Gary til we meet again. From Big Radge, Feez, Feeno, Sound Thief and Big Al.”

Author, social commentator and rapper Darren McGarvey also paid tribute to the chef, writing: “Was very shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Gary Goldie. Last seen him in Oban at a spoken word event a few years back that we were both playing.

"He could never really grasp how special he was - a unique performer and artist as well as a world class chef who was universally admired by most who knew him."

Gary Goldie died suddenly at the age of 48 (Image: Christine Fox)

A GoFundMe campaign page set up to help his family with costs after his sudden death noted that “Gary was a talented chef and forager and lived for his family”.

A statement released by his family said: "Gary Goldie has died very suddenly at the age of 48, survived by his loving family, children Jodi, Gaz, Isabelle and granddaughters Mya and Cecilia.

"Gary was incredibly talented. His love and passion for foraging, married well with his amazing, natural talent for cooking. His achievements were many and his reputation and knowledge crossed the culinary world.

"At this sad time, kind comments from chefs all over Scotland clearly show how respected he was. Some claim that Gary was instrumental in sparking the wild food scene in Scotland.

"Above all he was a family man and there are few words to describe the grief that his colleagues, friends and family are feeling.

"We have certainly lost a true talent and a genuine, loving person.

"The family are grateful for all support by messages and and donations received so far."

You can donate to the GoFundMe here