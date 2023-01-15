A teenage girl needed hospital treatment after she was injured in a hit and run in Fife.

The collision, which involved a dark coloured 4×4 car, happened on Den Walk in Methil at around 12.15am on Saturday.

The 17-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Lewis Greig said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“The car is described as a dark coloured 4×4 and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch if they have dashcam footage which may assist.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0068 of January 14 2023.