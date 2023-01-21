DONALD SHAW, MUSICIAN AND CELTIC CONNECTIONS CREATIVE PRODUCER

Where is it?

Ben Cruachan Dam, Loch Awe, Argyll.

Why do you go there?

My mother’s house sits perched above the loch, halfway up the winding single track road that leads to the fantastic hydro dam on Ben Cruachan, known as “the Hollow Mountain”.

When my parents moved there from Taynuilt in the 1990s, it was the most obvious walk from the house to take with the dog – a couple of miles up the hill with ever expanding panoramic views down Loch Awe.

Initially you think you are just walking up to one of the mountain’s peaks until you come round the corner to witness a huge concrete dam and reservoir – it looks like some sort of epic temple, a statue to the hydro gods, nestled in the grandeur of Ben Cruachan’s ridges.

It’s an astonishing feat of engineering and collective building by 4,000 men, finished after eight years of work in 1967 (the year I was born). You can stand on the dam looking back down the mountain feeling part of both ancient rocks and modern energy.

I love the quiet majesty of it and, of course, the changing colours and views depending on the weather. It also feels cinematic, which is probably why (don’t tell anyone) they shot scenes for the latest Star Wars here, apparently.

How often do you go?

Every time I visit home, which my mother will tell you is not often enough.

How did you discover it?

I can’t remember if it was during a school trip when I was in primary school in Taynuilt, or maybe it was during a mammoth walk across the mountain from the Inverawe side with the family on summer holidays.

What’s your favourite memory?

One of those times when, between walking up, hanging out and returning, we had all four seasons in one hour. It’s a kind of magical mountain shower up there in the soft Argyll rain.

Who do you take?

Well, it’s made for solitary contemplation but often Tesa the dog tags along – with or without an invite.

What do you take?

Sometimes my bike if I’m feeling adventurous. Always a notebook and pen for rambling thoughts or ideas or suspect lyrics. I used to carry my old analogue camera, but I think I’ve covered all angles from up there now.

What do you leave behind?

Faint footprints among the stones and mud. And maybe some city-made demons that needed offloading.

Sum it up in a few words.

Wondrous. Epic. Sci-fi-naturalist (a new term I made up). Secluded. Electrifying.

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

I read an article recently that said Capercaillie had performed in more than 40 countries, so I can’t say I haven’t travelled much, but I’ve been enjoying Icelandic music a lot recently, so I’d love to go there.

Donald Shaw is the co-founder of the band Capercaillie and creative producer of the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow, which runs until February 5. Visit celticconnections.com