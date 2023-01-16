This article was brought to you by TwoSpot and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald

Slot machines have always been a hit among Brits. When they were boosted with creative features, their popularity reached new heights overnight.

You will find hundreds of real money online slots at UK online casinos these days. While this seems great at first sight, it can become quite overwhelming.

What are the best online slots available to players from the United Kingdom? Where to find them?

Well, our slot enthusiasts have been busy testing out a range of legit online casinos. We didn't only analyse their online slot portfolio but also bonuses, trustworthiness, and more.

We've come up with the ultimate online slot guide for UK consumers, and you'll find it right on this page. At the top of our list for Best UK online casinos are Magic Red and PlayOJO. All other casinos found in our top 10 list have unique qualities that make them best in class for various reasons.

Let's begin!

Our Top UK Online Slots Casinos for Real Money Gambling

1. Magic Red (Best overall)

Significant T&Cs: 18+ | New players only| Maximum bonus is 100% up to £25 | 25 spins on Starburst | £20 minimum deposit | 50x wagering | Expires in 21 days | Spins must be used within 1 day | Max cashout from spins £100 | Max bet £4 or £0.50 per line or 15% of bonus amount | Play responsibly | BeGambleAware.org | Full T&Cs Apply

Features:

700+ games.

Slots by dozens of suppliers

Over 50 Megaways slots

Operated by a trusted company

Seamless mobile experience

A packed live casino section

Frequent bonus spins opportunities

With top-rated online slots by dozens of established providers, Magic Red is our very best destination for real money slot action among Brits. This brand first hit the market in 2014 and got a full makeover two years later, when it joined the reputable Aspire Global iGaming family.

Slots and Providers

Slots casino fans get access to hundreds of games at Magic Red, most of which are online slots. You'll notice classic and video slots as well as a lonely jackpot title. We sure want to see famous progressive slots added in the lobby. Until then, you can enjoy 50+ Megaways games, unique Slingo titles, and other machines with unique features. The online slot machines at this UK online casino come from leading providers, including the likes of Microgaming, NetEnt, and Play'n GO.

Bonus Offer

Magic Red has a solid welcome package for fans of real money slots, as the bonus offers both bonus money and spins. Get 100% up to £25 and 25 spins on the world's most popular online slot, Starburst. The prizes and rewards don't end here, as the operator often launches exciting tournaments and provides juicy player perks.

Mobile Experience

Any UK slot site of this calibre works perfectly on mobile devices, and Magic Red isn't an exception. Brits can access this best online slots site within seconds using any smartphone or tablet device.

Click here to visit Magic Red

2. PlayOJO (Best no wager bonus)

Significant T&Cs: 18+ | First-time players only | Bonus is 50 slots bonus spins on Book of Dead | £10 minimum deposit | No wagering requirements | No maximum wins from bonus spins | Max £0.10 per spin | Play responsibly | BeGambleAware.org | Full T&Cs Apply

Features

More than 1,000 games

Hundreds of best online slots from famous developers

250+ jackpot slots

Excellent mobile version

Regular bonuses and promotions

PlayOJO is a top online slots casino where Brits can play some of the best online slots with a no wager bonus. The casino was first launched in 2017 and quickly built a large user base thanks to the numerous benefits it offers for UK players.

Slots and Providers

The slots category at PlayOJO Casino features hundreds of titles - classic three-reel slots, video slots, Megaways slots, and over 250 jackpot slots. If you want to try games by leading names in the industry, this is where you'll find them! NetEnt, Microgaming, and Yggdrasil are among the providers of this best UK online casino site.

Bonus Offer

PlayOJO has an attractive welcome bonus for new players, giving them 50 bonus spins on the Book of Dead slot. Besides, the operator provides multiple slot tournaments and more promo offers for regular players.

Mobile Experience

PlayOJO is also one of the leading mobile casinos for enjoying online slots. It works flawlessly on all Android and iOS smartphones and tablets right through their browser.

Click here to visit PlayOJO

3. All British Casino (Best cashback bonus)

Significant T&Cs: 18+ | Available for new players only | Bonus is 100% up to £100 | 10% cashback always available | £20 minimum deposit | 35x wagering requirements | No max cashout | Cashback available on deposits that don’t include bonus | Bonus must be wagered within 30 days | Play responsibly | BeGambleAware.org | Full T&Cs Apply

Features

More than 1,100 quality online slots

Safe operator licensed in Malta and the UK

Enticing bonuses and promotions

Numerous reputable suppliers

About 50 Slingo slot games

With a simple yet memorable design, All British Casino is a go-to gambling website that offers the best online cashback bonus in the industry. The casino is fully licensed and offers a safe gambling environment.

Slots and Providers

No need to look for the best online slots around, as All British Casino has over 1,100 titles right in its lobby. There are classics with three reels, video slots, progressive jackpots, and slots with up to 117,649 ways to win. It's nearly impossible not to find something you like here.

Bonus Offer

Generosity is what placed this brand among our best UK casinos for slot games. First-time players at All British Casino who deposit at least £20 are eligible for a 100% bonus up to £100. Once they use the bonus, they will get 10% cashback on every lost deposit.

Mobile Experience

Is gambling on the move your passion? Then, you'll love to know that this best online slots casino works on any device in instant-play mode. No downloads needed!

Click here to visit All British Casino

4. MrPlay (Best for mobile devices)

Significant T&Cs: 18+ | Valid on the first deposit only | Bonus is 100% up to £200 |100 bonus spins | £10 minimum deposit | 35x wagering requirements | Winnings capped at £500 | 21-day validity period | Bonus spins expire after 24 hours | Play responsibly | BeGambleAware.org | Full T&Cs Apply

Features:

1,000+ UK online casino games

Well-designed mobile version

Frequent bonuses and promo offers

Well-equipped live casino

A packed sportsbook

New slots added regularly

Don't let the silly design and mascot fool you! MrPlay Casino is a top choice for all players who prefer playing slot games on a mobile device. Launched in 2017, the platform offers excellent games, bonuses, and an immersive gaming experience.

Slots and Providers

In the rich game lobby at MrPlay Casino, you will find over 1,000 best online slots as well as other options. Everything from classic slot machines to video slots and progressives is available here. All games are created by world-renowned software developers, which implies flawless audio-visuals and performance at all times.

Bonus Offer

Once you register at MrPlay, you will get a 100% bonus of up to £200, along with 100 bonus spins. Besides the fantastic welcome offer that lets you try some of the best online slots, players can benefit from various other promos. We are talking about tournaments, competitions, seasonal promos, and whatnot.

Mobile Experience

Among all the leading UK casinos, this one's a leader regarding the mobile experience. The MrPlay Casino mobile version is excellently designed and runs smoothly on all tablets and smartphones. All it takes is to simply visit the site's web address to enjoy your favourite slot games there.

Click here to visit MrPlay

5. Dream Vegas (Best variety of slots)

Significant T&Cs: 18+ | Maximum available bonus 100% up to £300 | Total of 150 bonus spins on eligible NetEnt slots | 35x wagering requirements | £20-200 minimum deposit | Winnings from bonus spins capped at £100 | Maximum bet per spin £5 | Play responsibly | BeGambleAware.org | Full T&Cs Apply

Features

1,200+ online slot titles

Licensed and regulated operator

Unique bonus calendar

A massive total progressive jackpot pool

New slot games added all the time

Entire Drops & Wins section

Lots of Megaways titles

No need to dream about Vegas anymore! You now have Dream Vegas Casino, an excellent UK online casino website for those seeking a wide variety of online slot games. This site hit the market in 2017 and has a spotless reputation.

Slots and Providers

Dream Vegas has a remarkable selection of slot machine games from top-notch software developers. Over 1,200 slot machines are available, including classic and video slots, Megaways slots, and multiple jackpot titles.

Bonus Offer

This operator knows how to make newbies feel welcomed. Depending on their first deposit amount, newly registered Brits at Dream Vegas will get up to £300. The cherry on top is the up to 150 bonus spins on the best online slot games by NetEnt.

Mobile Experience

If your iPhone or Z Flip is your best friend, you can use it for playing here, as well. In fact, any desktop, smartphone, or tablet device will do the trick, as the website is fully mobile optimised.

Click here to visit DreamVegas

6. LeoVegas (Easiest site to use)

Significant T&Cs: 18+ | Available bonus up to £100 | 50 bonus spins on Big Bass Splash | 35x wagering requirements | Minimum deposit £10/£25/£50 | Seven days to wager the bonus funds | Bonus spins expire after three days | Play responsibly | BeGambleAware.org | Full T&Cs Apply

Features

1,300+ slot games

A range of Must Fall jackpots

Various game developers

Exclusive in-house progressive jackpot

Live casino and a sportsbook

Award-winning mobile platform

LeoVegas Casino is one of the simplest UK online casinos that even complete beginners can quickly learn how to use. Yet, it's also among the most popular iGaming brands globally, and it even has a unique in-house progressive jackpot network.

Slots and Providers

There are 1,300+ slot machines in the LeoVegas Casino game lobby. Multiple classic slots, video slots with multiple reels and paylines, Megaways slots, and themes of all kinds can be found here. The versatility is impressive, considering that LeoVegas has gone for simplicity in all other areas.

Bonus Offer

The welcome bonus for new players at LeoVegas Casino includes up to £100 in cash and 50 bonus spins on Big Bass Splash. That's not the end of it, though. The operator often has limited-time promos, tournaments, and even a chance to win 50 no deposit spins every week.

Mobile Experience

LeoVegas has an award-winning mobile platform compatible with all Android and iOS mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and iPads.

Click here to visit LeoVegas

7. Jackpot Village (Fastest registration)

Significant T&Cs: 18+ | 200 bonus spins on Book of Dead | 40x wagering requirements | £20 minimum deposit | Bonus spins winnings capped at £20 | Spins expire in 72 hours | Bonus funds expire in 30 days | Play responsibly | BeGambleAware.org | Full T&Cs Apply

Features

More than 1,200 games are available

Jackpot pool of nearly £50 million

Public RTP rates for all games

Licensed and regulated operator

Fantastic mobile experience

Attractive bonuses and promo offers

With a massive progressive jackpot pool, the following brand has chosen quite an appropriate name for itself. Jackpot Village is an exceptional online gambling site that offers the quickest and easiest registration process.

Slots and Providers

Jackpot Village offers a great collection of classic and video slots, Megaways titles, and progressive jackpot games. They all come from popular developers like Quickspin and Play'n GO, plus they feature fantastic audio-visuals and animations.

Bonus Offer

On your first deposit of at least £20, the casino will give you 200 spins on Book of Dead. This is an excellent opportunity to try one of the best online slots available to Brits.

Mobile Experience

You can play at Jackpot Village Casino straight from your smartphone or tablet browser. The mobile version is compatible with most devices and offers an immersive gaming experience.

Click here to visit Jackpot Village

8. Grosvenor (Most responsive support)

Significant T&Cs: 18+ | New players only | Bonus amount £30 on first deposit | Min. deposit £20 | 5x wagering requirement | Bonus is non-withdrawable | 30 days validity period | Full T&Cs Apply

Features

Hundreds of top-class games

Megaways, Drops & Wins, Slingo slots

Mega Moolah and WowPot jackpots

Nice welcome bonus

Several top-rated software providers

Live casino and sportsbook

Around 20 original Grosvenor slots

British players who appreciate a responsive customer care team should give Grosvenor Casino a try. This site is among the best online casinos when it comes to prompt support and slots offering. Forget about long waiting times and headaches next time you have an issue of any kind.

Slots and Providers

The slots section at Grosvenor offers dozens of popular titles from noteworthy developers like Novomatic, NYX, and NetEnt. There are classic and modern releases, video slots, Megaways slots, exclusive titles, and progressive jackpot games available. Needless to say, they all come with impeccable graphics, sounds, and performance.

Bonus Offer

The new player offer at this site is simple – deposit £20 and play with £50. While it doesn't sound as glamorous as the rest, it's a simple way to try out some of the best online slots on the market.

Mobile Experience

Grosvenor Casino has a remarkable mobile version. Thanks to the HTML5 base, it runs smoothly on all smartphone and tablet devices. Just open and play, no downloads needed!

Click here to visit Grosvenor

Our Top 5 UK Online Slots Games

We just love online slots! They look great, have exciting gameplay, and come in various themes.

From 3D characters walking around the screen to symbols that can grow, explode, or magically appear on the screen – there's a little that hasn't been done. But still, how can a casual player or a complete rookie decide where to start?

Well, we advise you to give a try to the best online slots for real cash available to UK players. We've listed and reviewed them below.

Each of these best picks has unique selling points, a solid RTP, and comes from a reliable game provider. Scroll down to learn more!

1. Starburst (Magic Red)

RTP that goes above average – 96.09%

This is a low-volatility title

It includes a Wild icon that activates re-spins

By one of the best online slots providers - NetEnt

Even if you have not played slot games, you've probably heard about Starburst. This award-winning title by NetEnt has become an instant hit and one of the iconic slots favoured by many UK players. It has a timeless gem/space theme, excellent graphics, and nice music.

The 5-reel, 10-payline title has a default RTP of 96.09%, but you can find other RTPs for the same game in various UK casinos. We should also note that you're looking at a low-volatility game promising frequent winnings.

Features

Even though it has one bonus feature, this bonus has excellent potential, making the slot more engaging. Before we explain, let's mention that the Wild icon in the shape of a rainbow-coloured star plays a crucial role here. It can appear on the middle three reels and substitute any regular symbol to form a winning combo.

Whenever a Starburst Wild appears on these positions, it will expand to cover the reel and activate a re-spin. During this free re-spin, the Wild icon stays on the reels, and the rest re-spin. If you hit a new Wild, you can expect an additional re-spin (up to 3 re-spins).

Where to Play

One of the best UK casinos where you can try Starburst is Magic Red. It offers excellent deals for Brits, works on mobile devices, and provides many other enjoyable real money slots.

2. Immortal Romance (PlayOJO)

243 ways to win instead of classic paylines

Players can wager big bets (up to £60)

A slots free spins round with up to 25 spins

It has a high RTP of 96.86%

It features a multiplier for wins with wilds

It turns out that eternal love exists, especially when you have a couple of vampires. Immortal Romance is one of the best online slot games created by Microgaming, with thousands of fans across the globe, the UK included. A romantic vampire theme, good visuals, and fast-paced gameplay are some of the things you'll find in this game.

Immortal Romance has 5 reels and offers 243 ways to win. This medium-volatility game promises a theoretical RTP of 96.86%. Players can also expect to get a chance to wager high bets (up to £60 in most cases).

Features

The bonus spins feature is the best thing in the bonus section of this game. Players can expect four different modes offering 10 to 25 slots free spins with rolling reels, extra wilds, win multipliers, and/or symbol transformation.

You will also find a wild feature, a randomly activated feature that turns up to five random icons into wilds. Also, every win with a wild icon is multiplied by two.

Where to Play

British players looking for a good UK online casino to try Immortal Romance can count on PlayOJO. This well-established gambling website promises access to hundreds of exciting slots, bonuses for new and existing players, and multiple payment options.

3. Book of Dead (All British Casino)

The maximum win limit is 5,000x the total stake

It has a solid RTP – 96.1%

Players can trigger 10 bonus spins

The Scatter icon also acts as a Wild icon

It includes expanding symbols during bonus spins

The title might sound scary, but believe us, this is a book that every player would like to read. The Book of Dead is an online slot game designed and released by Play'n GO. It was released in 2016 and is still one of the most popular games among Brits. The main hero Rick Wilde will take you to an ancient Egyptian tomb where you can find spectacular items.

Besides the evergreen visual elements and solid pieces of music, this game features 5 reels and 10 adjustable paylines. The default RTP is 96.1%, and you're looking at a high-volatility title. This online slot has a maximum win limit of 5,000x the total bet.

Features

The best thing about Book of Dead is the bonus feature in the form of bonus spins. You will need three or more scattered Books on the reels to launch 10 spins. Simultaneously, the book serves as a Wild icon which means it counts as any missing regular symbol.

Remember that one randomly selected regular icon will be turned into an expanding symbol during this round. In this way, it will increase your chances of hitting winning patterns.

Where to Play

If you are interested in playing the Book of Dead slot, we recommend All British Casino. This is one of the best online slots casinos for UK players; not just for playing this game but also for trying numerous casino games.

4. Gonzo's Quest (MrPlay)

It's a medium-to-high volatility slot game

You will find 20 non-adjustable paylines

The game employs an Avalanche feature

You can activate 10 slots free spins

Follow the steps of the cocky conquistador on his quest to find treasure! We have another popular title from NetEnt on this list. The Gonzo's Quest slot has an exciting story supported by detailed graphics and matching sound.

We have another title with a standard matrix consisting of 5 reels and 20 fixed paylines. UK players can enjoy a slot with a solid Return to Player (RTP) percentage of 95.97%. This is also a medium-to-high volatility game.

Features

Every win in this slots game creates an avalanche – the winning icons are eliminated and replaced with new random symbols. Consecutive avalanches come with a progressive win multiplier.

This game also has a round of 10 spins activated with the help of a so-called free fall icon. The question mark is a wild icon that replaces all basic symbols when needed.

Where to Play

MrPlay is one of the best place for Brits to try the Gonzo's Quest slot game for real money. Registered players can expect various bonuses and special deals, professional customer support, a variety of games, and many other things.

5. Bonanza (Dream Vegas)

A high-volatility online slot with potentially high payouts

Up to 117,649 ways to win

There's a round of 12 bonus spins

A high maximum win limit – 26,000x the bet

Are you prepared for gem hunting? If the answer is affirmative, you might want to give the Bonanza slot a try. This release by Big Time Gaming is one of the first titles with Megaways mechanic. That's why the gem mining-themed release has an unusual layout with 6 reels and provides up to 117,649 ways to win.

The high-volatility online slot has a decent RTP of 96%. Another thing that makes this game one of the best in the UK is the high maximum win limit worth 26,000 times the player's stake. Also, you have multiple betting options, including low and high solutions.

Features

The bonus section at Bonanza is also exciting, like the 12 online slots free spins you can win by landing four GOLD Scatters. As expected, the game also has a Wild icon with the standard properties.

In addition, we have the reactions that make every winning icon go away. Of course, it brings brand new symbols in their place, giving users another chance to win a prize.

Where to Play

Dream Vegas is our best option to get the most out of the Bonanza slot. This UK online casino delivers massive bonuses for new and loyal users, has a responsive design, and boasts many other player perks.

UK Online Slots FAQs

How do I get started playing slots online?

Getting started at any of the best UK online casinos listed here is easy and fast. Visit the website by clicking on its link on this page. Complete the registration process alongside your first deposit. Visit the game lobby and start any of the online slot games listed there. Of course, if you like it, you can also claim a new player bonus and play longer for the same payment amount.

What are some of the best UK casinos for slots?

Magic Red, PlayOJO, and All British Casino are our top UK casinos for playing the best online slots for real money. Each of these is a legit and trusted iGaming brand where users can find the hottest online slot machines on the market. They work with popular game suppliers, have generous bonuses, and offer overall exemplary service.

Do I get to keep all my winnings?

Yes, British slot players can typically keep all their winnings from real money action. Keep in mind that if you play online slots with bonus funds or bonus spins, there may be a max bonus cashout involved. Such rules are always mentioned in the bonus offer, so make sure to read them carefully. The winnings are all yours if you play with your deposited money.

Should I take advantage of the bonuses offered?

This depends on the specific bonus and its rules. If the bonus lets you play your favourite online slots and has reasonable wagering requirements, it could be smart to use it. There are some bonuses with restrictive and unfair rules, and those should be avoided. Generally, the casinos listed here have favourable bonuses.

How do I make deposits and withdrawals?

UK slots casino operators typically offer a solid range of safe banking methods. The exact options will appear in the operator's cashier once you log into your account and visit that section. Generally, the options include debit cards, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, pay-by-phone methods, bank transfers, and prepaid vouchers.

Final Thoughts

Congrats! You've reached the end of our ultimate guide on UK casino slots for real money. If you went through everything carefully, you should know our best slot sites for Brits and the top games to play.

As you've noticed, Magic Red Casino snatched the overall best slot site for UK players thanks to its impressive offering across all segments. Yet, we also advise you to give the other options a try. Why not take advantage of their welcome bonuses and see if one of them suits your playing style more?

In any case, whichever of the recommended online slots casinos you choose, you can expect a safe and regulated iGaming experience. These sites have secure banking methods tailored to suit the needs of British players. They also offer various perks to ensure that both newly registered and returning customers have frequent bankroll boosts.

As always, we'd like to remind you always to have a spending budget and gamble responsibly. Online slots are games of luck, and no strategy will make you a sure winner. That's why it's essential to know your limits and enjoy the gameplay without any expectations.

DISCLAIMER: Participating in real money gambling isn't advised to anyone having financial troubles. Online casinos always have the odds in their favour, so approach gambling as a means of entertainment only.

Anyone struggling with problem gambling and gambling addiction or who knows someone who has such issues can contact the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133. It offers fast access to advisors who can provide assistance and help to anyone affected directly or indirectly by gambling addiction.

UK online casinos are for visitors of at least 18 years old. Local laws and regulations may apply, so always double-check them before placing real money bets. Please note that we may earn a commission for recommending brands in guides. However, that never affects our standardised ranking criteria, as our goal is to provide honest and helpful information to our readers.

