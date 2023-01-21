It's been a slow, slushy start for the European ski season. Unpredictable weather patterns and uncertainty about snowfall have been trickier to navigate than a series of black runs. But a recent flurry of frozen flakes - with more forecast - has primed peaks for the weeks (and hopefully months) ahead.
"Snow - or rather the lack of it - has been a bit of a killjoy in the Alps these first few days of the new year," say the Swiss tourist board. "But things are looking up for Switzerland, as quite a bit of snowfall has now been reported in the Swiss Alps."
While they admit resorts are "working day and night to groom the pistes and make winter holidays as memorable as possible for guests", fortunately, most of the 221 winter resorts in Switzerland are at an altitude above 1,800m, making then 'snow safe'.
It's true, higher slopes have been much more popular this season. Mountain specialists Inghams report an increase in online searches for high-altitude resorts, a trend they believe is likely to continue.
Inghams make a point of only featuring resorts with reliable snow records and access to high-altitude ski areas (even if the resort centre itself is low). This means, whilst not impossible, the chances of their resorts or ski areas fully closing due to lack of snow, are small.
It's certainly been business as usual at French resorts such as Val d'Isere (1,800m), Meribel (1,400m) and Courchevel (1,850m). Tour operator Ski Beat, whose portfolio focuses on French Alpine resorts - mainly in high-altitude areas - say they are having the busiest season in the company's 34-year history.
In Switzerland, the Kulm Hotel St. Moritz and sister hotel in nearby Pontresina in the Engadine Valley (1,800 metres, with 82% of the slopes above 2,000 metres) report there has been good snow - even in warmer months. All downhill slopes are open, as is the biggest cross-country skiing infrastructure in all Switzerland (with about 140km of tracks). Take a look at a live web cam (stmoritz.com/live/webcams) to see for yourself.
Not every ski resort area has been so fortunate, however. Where snowfall has been frustratingly low, resorts have been promoting alternative activities and facilities, such as saunas and indoor aqua centres. At La Clusaz in the Aravis, the number of open lifts and slopes is restricted, while skiing at the La Balme sector been limited to the base.
Meanwhile, in Trentino, Italy, high-altitude resorts are taking no chances. By using artificial snowmaking equipment, they guarantee 90% of their 380km of slopes will be open.
Take advantage of the snow while you can with these deals...
Esprit (espritski.com) offers seven nights chalet board in La Rosiere, France from £2,919 per family (based on two adults and two children under eight) - saving £1,000, including flights from Gatwick. Departs January 28.
Inghams (inghams.co.uk) offers seven nights in Val d'Isere, France, in the Hotel Ducs de Savoie, half board from £4,538 per family (based on two adults and two children under eight), including flights from Gatwick. Departs February 18.
Ski Beat (skibeat.co.uk) offers a seven-night catered chalet stay at the Chalet Arpette 1 in Plagne 1800, part of the vast Paradiski area in France, from £1,096pp (two sharing), including flights from Gatwick. Various departures.
Scott Dunn (scottdunn.com) offers seven nights B&B at Hotel Kristiania, Lech, Austria from £2,600pp (two sharing), including flights and transfers. Various departures.
TIP: Keep up to date with the latest weather at snow-forecast.com.
TIP: The quietest period on European ski slopes is generally mid-March. Avoid peak Saturday changeover days by looking for chalets with Sunday to Sunday availability - such as those featured in Consensio's portfolio (consensiochalets.co.uk).
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here